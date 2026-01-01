Boys Prep Basketball Roundup: Montesano offense struggles in loss to Tumwater

Here’s a rundown of the final boys prep basketball games for 2025.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Tumwater 60, Montesano 44

Montesano lost its third straight game after falling to Tumwater 60-44 in the Adna Holiday Tournament on Tuesday at Adna High School.

The Bulldogs (7-4) struggled at both ends of the floor in the first quarter, trailing by 12 as the Thunderbirds (5-1) jumped out to a 23-11 lead led by Ethan Bello’s 10 points.

Monte fell behind further in the second quarter as junior post Caden Grubb scored all of the Bulldogs’ 10 points in the frame to trail 39-21 by halftime.

Grubb had 15 points and senior guard Terek Gunter had six points in the first quarter to account for all of Monte’s scoring over the first 16 minutes of play.

While Monte’s defense improved in the second half – holding Tumwater to 21 points – the offense never scored more than 13 points in a quarter to suffer its third-straight loss after starting the season 7-1.

Grubb scored a game-high 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field (66%) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line (75%).

No other Bulldog scored more than six points as Monte went 11 of 42 from the floor (26%) Grubb had seven rebounds while Derek Bruland dished out four assists for the Bulldogs.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Terek Gunter (10) shoots from long range during a 60-44 loss to Tumwater on Tuesday at the Adna Holiday Tournament in Adna.

Montesano had 13 steals and committed 24 turnovers as a team.

The Bulldogs face Tenino in a 1A Evergreen League game at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday in Montesano.

Montesano 11 10 10 13 – 44

Tumwater 23 16 9 12 – 60

Scoring: Montesano – Ca. Grubb 22, Gunter 6, Barnes 5, Co. Grubb 3, Painter 3, Weidman 2, Fry 2, Dowler 1. Tumwater – Bello 16, Balsley 12, Overbay 11, Reamer 8, Anchors 7, Konrad 4, Wall 2.

Tulalip Heritage 78, Willapa Valley 59

Willapa Valley saw the game get away from them in the second half of a 78-59 loss to Tulalip Heritage on Tuesday at Mount Vernon Christian School.

The Vikings (6-4) were within striking distance trailing 29-25 at halftime but couldn’t keep up with the Hawks (5-1) in the third quarter as they were outscored 28-14.

”I thought we executed pretty well on both ends of the floor in the first half,” Valley head coach Derek Rask said. “Tulalip went on 10-0 run early in the third quarter after increasing their defensive intensity. It led to easy transition buckets for them. We committed too many turnovers that led to easy baskets and I felt that was ultimately the difference in the game.”

The Vikings committed 20 turnovers in the game.

Valley was led by senior J.B. Russell with 20 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a block.

Juniors Brody Aust (15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists) and and Lucase Lusk (14 pts., 10 reb., 4 ast., 2 steals) also scored in double digits for the Vikings.

Valley shot 40% from the field (22-55 FG), including 2 of 15 from beyond the arc (13%), and made 13-of-21 free throws (62%).

Willapa Valley 11 14 14 20 – 59

Tulalip Heritage 16 13 28 21 – 78

Scoring: Willapa Valley – Russell 20, Aust 15, Lusk 14, Mican 5, Price 3, Jarvis 2. TH – Parks 20, Miles 14, Bachand 10, P. Hatch 8, Williams-Archibald 6, Gray 5, A. Hatch 5, Zackuse 5, Wells 3, Blacktomahawk 2.

Neah Bay 75, Willapa Valley 68

Playing its third game in as many days, Willapa Valley lost to Neah Bay 75-68 on Wednesday at La Conner High School.

The Vikings (6-5) held a 35-29 lead at the break before the Red Devils (5-4) scored 29 points in the third quarter and outscored Willapa Valley by seven in the fourth quarter.

“I thought the difference in the game was rebounding,” said Valley head coach Derek Rask, whose team was outrebounded 21-11. “ We gave Neah Bay way too many second and third-chance opportunities and they took advantage of it.”

Senior Blane King had 29 points on 9-of-19 shooting (47%), including 7 of 16 from 3-point range (44%).

Valley’s Brody Aust (11 points), J.B. Russell (10 pts.) and Lucas Lusk (10 pts.) also scored in double figures.

The Vikings play at Taholah in a 1B Coastal League game set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Willapa Valley 18 17 23 10 – 68

Neah Bay 20 9 29 17 – 75

Scoring: Willapa Valley – King 29, Aust 11, Russell 10, Lusk 10, Jarvis 8. Neah Bay – Swan 26, Greene 20, E. Ray 16, F. Ray 6, Cumming 4, Jimmicum 3.

Raymond-South Bend 82, Thorp 44

Raymond-South Bend closed out its own holiday tournament with an 82-44 win over Thorp on Tuesday in Raymond.

The Ravens (3-4) got up by 18 after one period and had the game in hand by halftime over the Tigers (3-7), leading 48-25 at the half.

“We were determined to start strong and gain some confidence. I think we achieved that and had a game where we were able to get our entire roster some playing time,” RSB head coach Jon Schray said. “I was very happy with everyone’s play, staying disciplined in our offense, and showing good sportsmanship.”

The Ravens shot 36 of 73 from the field (49%) and went a perfect 7 for 7 from the charity stripe.

RSB was led by senior forward Chris Banker with 14 points.

Senior post Aaron Somero (12 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks), senior forward Carson Ridderbush (11 pts.) and senior forward Juan Sanchez Martinez (10 pts.) also scored 10 points or more for the Ravens.

The Ravens held Thorp to 39% shooting on 13 of 33 from the floor.

RSB plays at Naselle in a non-league game scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Thorp 10 15 12 7 – 44

RSB 28 20 20 14 – 82

Scoring: Thorp – Flory 16, Dyk 10, Judah 5, Dayton 3, RSB – Banker 14, Ridderbush 11, Sanchez Martinez 10, A. Somero 12, A. Morris 9, L. Somero 7, Lorton 5, Jay. Silva 4, Jav. Silva 4, De Los Santos 4, Morales 2.

Seton Catholic 61, Hoquiam 52

Hoquiam’s offense went cold in overtime en route to a 61-52 loss to Seton Catholic on Tuesday in Hoquiam.

The Grizzlies (4-6) were down by two with under 10 seconds left in the game when senior Joey Bozich scored on a shot in the lane to tie the score at 51-51 with just five seconds on the clock.

But in overtime, Hoquiam went cold, managing a lone Bozich free throw to suffer the nine-point loss.

“Obviously, that overtime didn’t go the way we want,” Hoquiam head coach Jeff Niemi said. “We definitely had some looks in overtime, just couldn’t cash in on them. … We looked tired throughout the night. … But (Seton Catholic) had a two hour bus ride, so no excuses there.”

Hoquiam had four players score in double figures as the Cougars (3-4) focused its defense on shutting down Grizzlies standout junior guard Lincoln Niemi, who had 13 points in the game.

“They did a good job mixing up a diamond-and-1 type defense on Lincoln and their trapping zone,” Coach Niemi said. “We did a decent job of other guys scoring. We had four guys in double figures, which we usually win most of those when we get that.”

Bozich led Hoquiam with 16 points to go along with four rebounds and two assists.

Freshman K.J. McCoy (13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals) and sophomore Talan Abbott (10 pts., 11 reb., stl.) also scored in double figures for the Grizzlies.

Hoquiam made 21-of-56 shots (38%) and had just 11 turnovers in the game.

The Grizzlies went 1-of-14 (7%) from the 3-point line in the first half, but finished the game 6 of 28 from beyond the arc (21%).

“When we got the ball inside, we shot well. That’s what we were preaching, especially against the diamond-and-1 because it’s hard to stop people in gaps when you’re in that type of defense,” Coach Niemi said. “We just didn’t do it as consistently as I would’ve liked to do it.”

Hoquiam also struggled to stop Seton Catholic’s Ben Deochand, who had 17 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

“(Deochand) sure had a great second half and overtime and we could not stop him,” Coach Niemi said. “That was a big factor in the game.”

Hoquiam plays at Ocosta at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Seton Catholic 10 10 15 16 10 – 61

Hoquiam 13 6 16 16 1 – 52

Scoring: Seton Catholic – Deochand 21, K. Nguyen 16, Carlson 10, Q. Nguyen 6, Jayne 5, Scribner 3. Hoquiam – Bozich 16, McCoy 13, Niemi 13, Abbott 10.

Other games

Taholah 69, Chief Leschi 62