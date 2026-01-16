Boys Prep Basketball Roundup: Hoquiam shakes up league standings with win over Elma

Also: Fourth-quarter run dooms Aberdeen in loss to Tumwater; Willapa Valley, Taholah pick up wins

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article contained incorrect information. The Hoquiam Grizzlies are 2-1 in the 1A Evergreen League.

Hoquiam and Elma’s critical league matchup came down to a nail-biting finish as we review Thursday’s boys prep basketball action on the Harbor.

~~~

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Hoquiam 52, Elma 51

In what could be considered an instant classic, Hoquiam made the clutch plays in the final minute of the game to beat Elma 52-51 in a key 1A Evergreen League game on Thursday in Elma.

With under a minute to play, the Grizzlies (7-7 overall, 2-1 1A Evergreen) took a 50-47 lead when freshman guard K.J. McCoy scored on a reverse layup off a Lincoln Niemi rebound and outlet pass.

The Eagles (9-6, 2-1) responded when Trayton Webb was fouled shooting a 3-pointer. The senior wing made the first foul shot, missed the second and Elma was called for a lane violation on the third, making it a 50-48 game.

With the game on the line and just a few seconds remaining, Niemi hit two clutch free throws to put Hoquiam up 52-48.

On the final play of the game, Elma senior wing Isaac McGaffey proved himself once again to be a human highlight reel when he uncorked a full-court shot at the buzzer that sailed through the ceiling-light brackets and into the net.

But Hoquiam made sure not to foul McGaffey on the play, giving the Grizzlies a critical 52-51 victory.

NICOLE SHANNON / MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Lincoln Niemi (24) and the Hoquiam Grizzlies celebrate a 52-51 victory over Elma on Thursday at Elma High School.

“Absolutely insane,” Hoquiam head coach Jeff Niemi, who previously coached at Elma, said of McGaffey’s miraculous shot. “It was an outstanding, intense basketball game. Both teams made runs and we started out ice cold, but we played good defense.”

Elma led 14-6 after the first quarter and held the lead through three quarters until Hoquiam got hot in the fourth, paced by Niemi, who scored 10 of his 12 points in the final frame.

Ryker Maxfield led the way for Hoquiam with 16 points – six of those to keep the Grizzlies in the game in the third quarter – and a team-high four steals.

“Huge third quarter when we couldn’t buy a bucket,” Coach Niemi said of Maxfield, adding it was “the best game of his career.”

“He’s had better scoring games, but I’ve never seen him more poised, he hit big shots and absolutely led us all the way. … He was our leader all night long on the floor.”

PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Hoquiam guard Ryker Maxfield puts up a jump shot during a 52-51 win over Elma on Thursday at Elma High School.

McCoy finished with 12 points while senior guard Joey Bozich had nine points and a team-high eight rebounds for Hoquiam.

The Grizzlies hit 19-of-46 shots (41%) and made 10-of-17 free throws (59%), including 8-of-15 in the fourth quarter (53%).

For Elma head coach Matt Ferrier, the loss can be attributed to execution, or lack thereof, over the final eight minutes of the game.

“We executed our game plan for three quarters. Unfortunately, we didn’t make it a full four quarters,” he said. “We were in control the whole way and things unraveled in the fourth. We had plenty of chances to win. We didn’t finish the game and they did.”

McGaffey had another double-double performance with 19 points, 13 rebounds, four blocked shots, two slam dunks and the jaw-dropping full-court shot.

Senior guard Tanner Moe scored in double digits with 14 points to go along with nine rebounds and four assists for the Eagles.

Elma shot 38% from the field on 20-of-52 shooting and made 5-of-9 free throws (55%), 4 of 8 in the all-important fourth quarter.

NICOLE SHANNON / MAIN FOCUS MEDIA The Elma student section reacts to a slam dunk from Eagles senior Isaac McGaffey during a 52-51 loss to Hoquiam on Thursday in Elma.

“We missed numerous shots in the paint and too many free throws in the fourth quarter,” said Ferrier, whose team had won seven of its past eight against the Grizzlies, including four straight. “Hoquiam kids wanted their first win versus Elma and they got it. … We will learn from our mistakes and hopefully get better because of it.”

With the win, Elma and Hoquiam are now tied for second place in the 1A Evergreen league standings, a game behind Montesano.

Hoquiam hosts Rochester at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Elma takes on Montesano at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Elma.

Hoquiam 6 13 12 21 – 52

Elma 14 11 12 14 – 51

Scoring: Hoquiam – Maxfield 16, McCoy 12, Niemi 12, Bozich 9, Abbott 3. Elma – McGaffey 19, Moe 12, Yeager 7, Muir 7, Webb 6.

Tumwater 65, Aberdeen 48

Aberdeen had no answer to a fourth-quarter run in a 65-48 loss to Tumwater on Thursday at Aberdeen High School.

In a battle of two teams tied atop the 2A Evergreen Conference, the Bobcats (7-3, 3-1 2A Evergreen) cut what was a double-digit deficit to one possession in the fourth quarter, but saw the Thunderbirds (11-1, 4-0) go on an 8-0 run to put the game away.

Aberdeen led most of the first quarter before a late Tumwater basket put the T-Birds ahead 12-11 after one quarter of play.

The Bobcats trailed 15-14 after a three from senior guard Ryker Scott early in the second quarter, but Tumwater went on an 11-2 run to take a 26-16 lead with 2:34 to play in the first half.

Aberdeen senior guard Jhacob Quezada closed out the half with a corner three off an inbound pass to keep the Bobcats within striking distance at 33-23 at halftime.

RYAN SPARKS / THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen’s Jhacob Quezada (right) defends Tumwater’s Dylan Carroll during the Bobcats’ 65-48 loss on Thursday in Aberdeen.

In the third quarter, Aberdeen made its move.

Ramping up the defensive on-ball pressure, Aberdeen cut the Tumwater lead to 45-40 on a shot in the paint from senior guard Isaac Garcia.

The Bobcats carried the momentum into the early minutes of the fourth quarter, trimming the deficit to one possession when Garcia scored in the paint off a drive-and-dish feed from Quezada, making it a 45-42 game with 5:48 to play.

But as it had done throughout the final three quarters of play, when Aberdeen made a move, Tumwater had a response.

The Thunderbirds embarked on a 13-3 run, capped by a three from Landon Anchors to put the Cats in a 58-46 hole with 3:29 left in the game.

Aberdeen wouldn’t get any closer as the T-Birds continued to make shots down the stretch to hand the Bobcats their first league loss of the season and take sole possession of first place in the 2A Evergreen Conference standings.

Aberdeen was led by Garcia with 20 points while Quezada had 13 points and tied with fellow guard Xanto Raya for the team lead in rebounds with four.

RYAN SPARKS / THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen guard Isaac Garcia (1) scored a team-high 20 points in a 65-48 loss to Tumwater on Thursday at Aberdeen High School.

Rebounding was a problem against the much taller Thunderbirds as Aberdeen had just 15 rebounds as a team.

The Cats shot 34% from the floor on 15-of-44 shooting, making more 3-pointers (8-20) than shots from inside the arc (7-24).

Aberdeen made 10-of-16 free throws (63%) and committed 12 turnovers in the game.

The Bobcats sit in a tie with Black Hills for second place in the league and will face the Wolves at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Black Hills High School.

Tumwater 12 21 12 20 – 65

Aberdeen 11 12 17 8 – 48

Scoring: Tumwater – Bello 13, Balsey 11, Overbay 10, Reamer 9, Anchors 6, Konrad 5, Johhson 3, Reid 3, Bunn 3, Wall 2. Aberdeen – Garcia 20, Quezada 13, Scott 8, Raya 5, Howard 2.

Willapa Valley 56, Columbia Adventist 50

Willapa Valley defeated Columbia Adventist Academy 56-50 in a non-league matchup on Thursday at Willapa Valley High School.

The Vikings (10-5) were led by star senior Blane King, who had 20 points in the win over the Kodiaks (4-5).

Max Jarvis (13 points, 9 rebounds) and J.B. Russell (10 pts.) also scored in double figures while guard Lucas Lusk added nine rebounds in the win.

“Our team defense was fantastic for three quarters. We executed our game plan well, despite struggling to score on offense in the first half,” Valley head coach Derek Rask said. “We went on a nice run early in the third quarter, and that was ultimately the difference in the game. This was a nice win for us at home.”

Valley resumes 1B Coastal League play against Mary M. Knight at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Columbia Adventist 9 9 6 26 – 50

Willapa Valley 9 11 16 20 – 56

Scoring: Willapa Valley – King 20, Jarvis 13, Russell 10, Lusk 7, Aust 4, Mican 2.

Taholah 62, Ocosta 57

Taholah kept pace atop the 1B Coastal League with a 62-57 victory over Ocosta on Thursday at Ocosta High School.

The Chitwhins (7-3, 3-1 1B Coastal) forced 17 Ocosta turnovers in the first half and hit eight 3-pointers as a team to hold off the Wildcats (4-9, 2-4) over the final two quarters of the game.

Eighth-grade guard Hunter Crossguns scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Chitwhins while junior Peyton Vitalis scored 19 points for Taholah.

“Tonight was a tough one for us. Taholah dictated the terms in the first half,” Ocosta head coach Jason Quinby said. “I thought we played decent defense to stay within four points at halftime. In the second half, we adjusted well on offense and played our brand of basketball. … Every time we’d make a little run, they’d hit a three ball. I told my guys that Taholah made the plays they needed to make to win the game and we didn’t get the stops when we needed to to turn it in our favor.”

Wildcats sophomore post Sonny Beard had a huge double-double with 21 points and 21 rebounds.

Luis Solis (14 points, 4 rebounds) and Bryce Bottleson (10 pts., 5 assists, 3 steals) also scored in double figures for Ocosta.

Taholah plays at Naselle in a league game set for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ocosta hosts Oakville in a league matchup at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Taholah 16 8 20 18 – 62

Ocosta 7 13 17 20 – 57

Scoring: Taholah – Crossguns 24, Vitalis 19, D. Rodriguez 8, Adams 6, E. Rodriguez 5. Ocosta – Beard 21, Solis 14, Bottleson 10, White 6, Dugey 4, Priest 2.

Wednesday games

Boys Prep Basketball

Raymond-South Bend 42, Chief Leschi 37

Forks 63, North Beach 50

NICOLE SHANNON / MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Hoquiam’s Joey Bozich (left) is defended by Elma’s JanCarlos Moreno during the Grizzlies’ 52-51 win on Thursday at Elma High School.