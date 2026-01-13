Boys Prep Basketball Roundup: Elma beats North Beach for sixth straight victory

Elma beat North Beach as we review Monday’s boys prep hoops games on the Harbor.

Elma 66, North Beach 24

Elma overcame a slow start to beat North Beach 66-24 in a non-league matchup on Monday at Elma High School.

The Eagles (9-5 overall) trailed by a point after a low-scoring first quarter against the Hyaks (5-6), due to two key factors, according to Elma head coach Matt Ferrier said.

“Lot of missed free throws and a bunch of turnovers in the first quarter made the game very, very ugly,” he said.

Due to early foul troubles and the absense of starting sophomore guard JanCarlos Moreno due to an illness, Elma dealt with an unfamiliar rotation that eventually found its game in the second quarter.

The Eagles outscored North Beach 20-7 in the second quarter to take a 27-15 lead into the break.

Elma repeated that feat in the third quarter and closed out the game by holding the Hyaks to two points over the final eight minutes of play to earn the victory.

PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Elma’s Trayton Webb (4) led the Eagles with 20 points in a 66-24 victory over North Beach on Monday in Elma.

“We were a little slow getting started, but came back out at halftime and kind of really rocked ‘em,” Ferrier said. “Doing stuff right has been a big focus. Obviously, we didn’t do that in the first half. In the second half, we came out, kind of flexed our muscles a little bit and did some great things.”

For the second straight game, senior wing Trayton Webb led Elma with a team-high 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting (57%) to go along with eight rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.

“That’s two games of him being a very consistent senior and doing what he’s capable of doing,” Ferrier said of Webb.

Senior wing Isaac McGaffey continues to put up numbers with his fourth double-double of the season. McGaffey, who is averaging 19.3 points a game, finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks for the Eagles.

Junior post Tyrone Aguilar came off the bench to provide a spark with seven points, eight rebounds, two assists and a block while junior guard Trey Yeager added six points, seven rebounds and a steal for the Eagles.

PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Elma’s Trey Yeager (5) shoots against North Beach’s Jayden Apodaca (12) during the Eagles’ 66-24 victory on Monday at Elma High School.

With the victory, Elma extends its winning streak to six games.

Elma resumes 1A Evergreen League play against Hoquiam at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Elma.

North Beach 8 7 7 2 – 24

Elma 7 20 20 19 – 66

Scoring: Webb 27, McGaffey 19, Aguilar 7, Moe 6, Myer 6, Niemi 2.

Toutle Lake 59, Raymond-South Bend 46

Things went from bad to worse for Raymond-South Bend in a 59-46 loss to Toutle Lake on Monday in South Bend.

The Ravens (6-6) lost leading scorer Carson Ridderbush (13.5 ppg) to an ankle injury in the first quarter, and the Ducks (7-6) took advantage to lead 31-18 at the half.

RSB cut the lead down to 11 in the second half, but didn’t have enough offense to overcome the deficit.

RSB was led by senior guard Chris Banker, who scored 19 points, blocked three shots and had four steals in the loss.

Tanner Morris scored 13 points while Aaron Somero had six points and a team-high 10 rebounds for RSB.

The Ravens resume 2B Pacific League play against Chief Leschi at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Raymond High School.

Toutle Lake 18 13 20 8 – 59

RSB 6 12 18 10 – 46

Scoring: Toutle Lake – Jonas 20, Easton 17, Ryan 9, Austin 5, Max 5, Jamin 2, Braedon 2. RSB – Banker 19, Morris 13, A. Somero 6, Lorton 3, Ridderbush 3, Mora 2.