Boys Prep Basketball Roundup: Elma avoids potential trap game with win over Rochester

Elma and Montesano both won to keep pace atop the 1A Evergreen League as we review Friday’s boys prep basketball action on the Harbor.

~~~

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Elma 68, Rochester 37

Elma remains on top of the 1A Evergreen League after a 68-37 victory over Rochester on Friday at Elma High School.

Avoiding the proverbial “trap game” after coming off a big win over second-place Montesano two days prior, the Eagles (9-4 overall, 4-1 1A Evergreen) held the the Warriors (2-13, 2-3) under double digits in each of the first two quarters to take a 27-8 lead at halftime.

Though the Eagles defense surrendered more points in the third quarter (20) than it did in the other three quarters combined (17), Elma had plenty of offense to earn the victory, scoring 60 points or more for the seventh time in their past eight games.

“We had a big week and are super happy where we are going into next week,” Elma head coach Matt Ferrier said. “We were a step slow tonight on defense and probably a second slow on decision making. I refuse to give my guys an inch on the stuff they are expected. Its hard to argue when you achieve a big win, but there was some things that we accomplished tonight and some stuff that wasn’t executed. I was very impressed with Rochester. They executed well and had a great second half.”

The Eagles were led by star senior Isaac McGaffey, who scored 32 points on 14-of-21 shooting (67%), grabbed a team-high 15 rebounds (7 offensive), had five assists, a steal and a block in another game-changing performance.

Senior post Dylan Myer had 10 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two assists while guards JanCarlos Moreno (9 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, steal, block) and Gavin Muir (7 pts., 4 reb., 2 ast.) were credited by Ferrier for their impactful performances in the win.

Elma shot 49% from the field on 30-of-61 shooting, had 49 rebounds, 21 assists and 13 turnovers as a team.

The Eagles have a non-league matchup against Rainier at 7 p.m. Monday at Rainier High School.

Rochester 2 6 20 9 – 37

Elma 12 15 24 17 – 68

Scoring: Rochester – Canales 17, Driver 9, Hayden 4, Gravett 3, Hines 3, Mancuso 1. Elma – McGaffey 32, Myer 10, Moreno 9, Muir 7, Moe 5, Webb 5.

~~~

Montesano 62, Tenino 30

Montesano had a bounce-back win with a 62-30 victory over Tenino on Friday at Tenino High School.

The Bulldogs (9-5, 4-1 1A Evergreen) kept pace with league-leading Elma thanks to a big first half from senior forward Mason Fry, who scored 15 of his game-high 19 points in the first 16 minutes of the 1A Evergreen League game.

Monte trailed 8-0 earl to the Beavers (3-14, 0-5) before righting the ship to lead 34-14 by halftime.

Monte head coach Shaydon Farmer said his team didn’t get off the the start he had hoped for, someting he hopes to see changed as the final stretch of the regular season looms.

“For some reason we do not come out ready to go for the first couple minutes recently. Whatever needs to change in our pregame routine needs to change. I’m not satisfied being down 8-0 in the first two minutes,” he said.

The Bulldogs held Tenino to less than 10 points in three of the game’s four quarters to secure the win and remain tied with Elma with 4-1 league records (Elma currently holds the head-to-head tiebreaker).

Fry led Monte with 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting (89%) and 11 rebounds.

“Mason had a stretch in the first half where he kind of took over and that catapulted us from there,” Farmer said. “He just kind of did what he wanted in every aspect of the game during that stretch and that was our catalyst.”

Guard Ryan Weidman also scored in double digits with 15 points to go along with five rebounds, three steals and a block for the Bulldogs, which shot 25 of 60 from the field (42%) and hit 9-of-20 free throws (45%).

The Bulldogs had 44 rebounds as a team with just 12 turnovers.

”We had a lot to work on and we saw some things improve. I thought our defensive intensity picked up and I liked where we were at for most of the game,” Farmer said. “Teams continue to raise the physicality against us and that will be a focal point going forward for us. We as a team need to be stronger with the ball.”

Monte hosts Hoquiam in a key league game at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Montesano 19 15 16 12 – 62

Tenino 10 4 9 7 – 30

Scoring: Montesano – Fry 19, Weidman 15, Painter 7, Williamsen 6, Ca. Grubb 5, Co. Grubb 3, Dowler 3, Bruland 2, Barnes 2. Tenino – Bennett 8, Czuleger 6, Johnson 6, Whitaker 5, Matheson 3, Noonan 2.

~~~

Centralia 77, Aberdeen 70

A brilliant performance from Aberdeen’s Jhacob Quezada wasn’t enough as the Bobcats lost to Centralia 77-70 in overtime of a 2A Evergreen Conference game on Friday at Aberdeen High School.

The Bobcats (8-7, 3-3 2A Evergreen) were once again without the services of starting senior guards Isaac Garcia and Ryker Scott in a key league game against the Tigers (4-11, 2-4).

It fell on Quezada to shoulder the load, and the standout senior guard shined with 42 points, including 17-of-19 free throws (89%) and grabbed a team-best 12 rebounds.

Aberdeen trailed 48-37 heading into the final quarter but outscored the Tigers 25-14 to force overtime.

But in the extra period, the depleted Bobcats fell short to suffer their third league loss of the season.

Guards Xanto Raya and Justin Howard had nine points apiece and the Bobcats committed just 10 turnovers as a team in the game.

Aberdeen hosts Shelton at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Centralia 12 20 16 14 15 – 77

Aberdeen 14 12 11 25 8 – 70

Scoring: Aberdeen – Quezada 42, Raya 9, Howard 9, Carroll 8, Knabe 2.

~~~

Other games

Ilwaco 62, North Beach 36

Ocosta 49, Mary M. Knight 42

Taholah 79, Lake Quinault 53