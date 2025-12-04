Boys Prep Basketball Roundup: Balanced Montesano handles Raymond-South Bend

Montesano beat Raymond-South Bend while Hoquiam falls to Willapa Valley as we review Wednesday’s boys prep basketball games on the Harbor.

~~~

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Montesano 73, Raymond-South Bend 42

Montesano benefited from balanced scoring en route to a 73-42 non-league victory over Raymond-South Bend on Wednesday at South Bend High School.

The Bulldogs (1-0 overall) led by 10 after the first quarter and took control of the game with 24 points in the second frame on 8-of-12 shooting from inside the 3-point line (66%).

Up 41-16 at the half, Monte extended its lead to 33 after a third period in which six different Bulldogs recorded at least one field goal.

Eleven of Monte’s 12 players scored in the game, led by junior guards Colton Grubb and Brody Williamsen with 11 points apiece.

Monte’s Caden Grubb had nine points and a team-high 11 rebounds as the Bulldogs grabbed 52 boards as a team.

The Bulldogs shot 29 of 56 as a team (52%) and hit 9-of-23 free throws (39%).

“A good first road test for the early season. Very proud of the way the boys came out from the tip with aggressive defense and attacking the rim hard,” Monte head coach Shaydon Farmer said. “Scoring was very spread out and a lot of different kids got minutes. Lots of great energy one through 12.”

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Ryan Weidman shoots a 3-pointer during a 73-42 win over Raymond-South Bend on Wednesday in South Bend.

The Ravens (0-1) were led by senior guard Carson Ridderbush with 13 points while teammates Chris Banker and Tanner Morris added 11 points each for RSB.

Raymond-South Bend went 16 of 46 from the field (35%) and converted 9-of-23 free throws (39%).

Morris and senior forward Ray Robinett Skoubo led RSB with six rebounds apiece.

“We had the full first game jitters tonight,” said RSB head coach Jon Schray, Lots of little mistakes against a solid team that didn’t make many. We got things together a bit in then second half and played a lot better.”

Montesano faces Seton Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Vancouver.

RSB hosts Elma at 7:15 p.m. Friday in South Bend.

Montesano 17 24 21 11 – 73

RSB 7 9 13 13 – 42

Scoring: Montesano – Co. Grubb 11, Weidman 11, Ca. Grubb 9, Fry 7, Ames 6, A. Bruland 6, Gunter 5, Barnes 4, Dowler 4, Painter 4, Williamsen 2. RSB – Ridderbush 13, Morris 11, Banker 11, Robinett Skoubo 4, Somero 2, Silva 1.

~~~

Willapa Valley 60, Hoquiam 53

Willapa Valley defeated Hoquiam 60-53 in a non-league contest on Wednesday at Willapa Valley High School.

The Vikings (2-0) trailed the Grizzlies (0-1) entering the second quarter, but foul trouble caught up with the Grizzlies as junior guard Lincoln Niemi was on the bench for the majority of the period with three fouls.

Valley took advantage, outscoring Hoquiam 18-7 in the frame, led by six points from post J.B. Russell.

That proved to be the difference as the Grizzlies won each of the final two quarters by a point, but couldn’t overcome the nine-point halftime deficit.

“We had a really tough second quarter. … It really came down to that,” said Hoquiam head coach Jeff Niemi, whose team was down by as much as 11 points in the period until Ethan Byron buried to free throws just before halftime to cut the deficit to single digits. “We battled a lot of foul trouble in the first half. … Lincoln had three and we had two others with two (fouls), which led to us having to go deep into our bench.”

Hoquiam had cut the Valley lead down to a single basket in the second half, but behind Russell’s game-high 27 points, the Vikings were able to hold on for the win.

“We started the game with too many mistakes on both ends of the floor. We cleaned up the errors on offense in the second quarter, and our defensive execution was much better,” Valley head coach Derek Rask said. “We really struggled guarding the 3-point line and Hoquiam made us pay for it in the second half.”

Niemi and senior Joey Bozich led Hoquiam with 16 points apiece, with Bozich hitting three 3-pointers in the second half and Niemi scored 10 of his 12 second-half points in the fourth quarter.

Russell added eight rebounds to his stat line while teammate Blane King scored 15 points and distributed six assists for Willapa Valley.

Hoquiam made 18-of-57 shots (32%), including 8 of 30 from beyond the arc (27%) and converted 9-of-12 free throws (75%).

Valley went 22 for 42 from the field (52%), most of that coming in the paint as the Vikings went 0 of 7 from 3-point range.

Valley also made 16-of-20 free throws (80%).

Willapa Valley held a slight rebounding advantage of 35-32, while Hoquiam had the better numbers on the offensive glass (15-10).

Both teams took care of the ball relatively well this early in the season, with Hoquiam committing 14 turnovers to 17 for Valley.

Hoquiam had a total of 21 personal fouls as a team.

Hoquiam hosts Black Hills at 6:45 p.m. on Friday.

Willapa Valley plays at Muckleshoot Tribal at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Hoquiam 14 7 15 17 – 53

Willapa Valley 12 18 14 16 – 60

Scoring: Hoquiam – Bozich 16, Niemi 16, Maxfield 10, McCoy 5, Abbott 4, Byron 2. WV – Russell 27, King 15, Aust 8, Lusk 4, Price 2, Mican 2, Jarvis 2.

~~~

Other games

Columbia Adventist 55, Ocosta 44

North Beach 68, Lake Quinault 25 (Wednesday)

Pe Ell 50, North Beach 32 (Tuesday)