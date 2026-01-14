Boys Prep Basketball Roundup: Aberdeen snaps eight-game losing streak to W.F. West

Also: Hoquiam beats Tenino for first league win; Willapa Valley beats Ocosta in 1B Coastal League

Aberdeen snapped a long losing streak to a league rival as we review Tuesday’s boys prep basketball games on the Harbor.

~~~

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen 62, W.F. West 51

Aberdeen snapped an eight-game losing streak to league-rival W.F. West with a 62-51 victory on Tuesday at Aberdeen High School.

The Bobcats (7-3 overall, 3-0 2A Evergreen) got off to a hot start, scoring the first 10 points of the game and held a 17-7 lead over the Bearcats (2-8, 0-3) after one quarter of play.

W.F. West trimmed the Bobcats’ lead to seven before an Aberdeen run pushed the advantage to 37-22 by halftime.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Aberdeen’s Ryker Scott (2) shoots against W.F. West’s Gage Grishman during the Bobcats’ 62-51 victory on Tuesday at Aberdeen High School.

Aberdeen stretched its lead to as much as 18 points in the third quarter before the Bearcats clawed back to cut the deficit to 49-39 heading into the final frame.

The Bobcats held court to defeat W.F. West for the first time since Jan. 2021 and just the third time in their past 19 meetings.

The bulk of Aberdeen’s offense came from star guards Isaac Garcia (20 points), Jhacob Quezada (18 pts.) and Xanto Raya (17 points) as the Bobcats shot 15 of 41 as a team (37%) and made 17-of-25 free throws (68%).

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Aberdeen’s Isaac Garcia lays the ball up during the Bobcats’ 62-51 win over W.F. West on Tuesday in Aberdeen.

Garcia and senior guard Ryker Scott led Aberdeen with eight rebounds apiece while Garcia added a team-best seven steals to his stat line.

The Bobcats had 16 steals to 12 turnovers as a team.

Aberdeen sits tied atop the 2A Evergreen Conference with Tumwater.

The Bobcats host the Thunderbirds in a crucial league matchup at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Aberdeen guard Jhacob Quezada (23) pulls up for a jump shot against W.F. West’s Hayden Rooney during the Bobcats’ 62-51 victory on Tuesday in Aberdeen.

W.F. West 7 15 17 12 – 51

Aberdeen 17 20 12 13 – 62

Scoring: WFW – Hoffman 10, Rockey 9, Hampton 7, Rogerson 7, Stafford 7, Rooney 5, Grisham 3, McMillan 3. Aberdeen – Garcia 20, Quezada 18, Raya 17, Scott 3, Matthews 3, Howard 1.

~~~

Montesano 69, Rochester 39

Montesano moved into sole possession of first place in the 1A Evergreen League with a 69-39 win over Rochester on Tuesday at Montesano High School.

The Bulldogs (10-4, 3-0 1A Evergreen) got balanced scoring to jump out to a 19-5 first-quarter lead over the winless Warriors (0-13, 0-2).

Leading 35-19 at the half, Monte had its best offensive period in the third quarter, scoring 21 points led by senior Guard Terek Gunter and senior forward Mason Fry with six points apiece.

The Bulldogs by a comfortable 25 points after three frames, allowing the coaching staff to rest its starters and get valuable minutes for its bench.

“There were a lot of good things that happened for us today but still a lot of things to clean up on. We need to be better on defense, especially help side, and we need to make smarter, stronger passes,” Monte head coach Shaydon Farmer said. “That being said, I thought overall we played pretty decent basketball tonight. Rochester worked their butts off and hit some shots to kind of punch back in the second quarter. Our boys kept after it though and made sure we took care of business.”

Monte’s balanced offense showed in the final stats with Fry (13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals), Gunter (12 pts., 2 reb., 2 ast.), Caden Grubb (11 pts., 6 reb., ast., stl.) and Ryan Weidman (10 pts., 3 reb., 5 ast., 6 stl.) each scoring in double figures.

The Bulldogs hit 20-of-57 shots (35%), made 11-of-20 free throws (55%), had 36 rebounds and 18 turnovers as a team.

Monte faces Elma at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan 21 in Elma.

Rochester 5 14 12 8 – 39

Montesano 19 16 21 13 – 69

Scoring: Rochester – Canales 10, Derrick 7, Driver 6, Mancuso 6, Knutson 5, Gravett 3, Turnquist 2. Montesano – Fry 13, Gunter 12, Ca. Grubb 11, Weidman 10, Dowler 8, Co. Grubb 6, Painter 5, Williamsen 4.

~~~

Hoquiam 53, Tenino 34

Hoquiam scored up and down the roster en route to a 53-34 1A Evergreen League win over Tenino on Tuesday at Tenino High School.

The Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 1A Evergreen) had five players scored eight or more points in the game and shot 40% from the field on 23-of-57 shooting.

Hoquiam led by 13 points after a first quarter that saw five different Grizzlies drain at least one field goal in the period.

“We had a great start and kept the intensity up pretty well,” Hoquiam head coach Jeff Niemi said. “We had a really balanced attack and shared the ball pretty well all night.”

Freshman guard K.J. McCoy led the Grizzlies with 12 points while guard Ryker Maxfield also scored in double digits with 11 points.

Joey Bozich, Lincoln Niemi and Talan Abbott added eight points apiece for Hoquiam.

Abbott grabbed nine rebounds, Niemi dished out five assists and Bozich had seven steals to lead the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies had 15 turnovers to 32 for Tenino, but an area of concern for Coach Niemi was rebounding as Tenino grabbed 48 boards to 28 for Hoquiam, creating many second and third opportunities for the Beavers.

“The only real drawback was we let them get to the glass too much in the second half,” Coach Niemi said. “They didn’t score of their first chance very much. … All in all, great team win on the road where everybody played and we got balanced scoring.”

Hoquiam had a key league game against Elma at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday at Elma High School.

Hoquiam 18 14 12 9 – 53

Tenino 5 11 6 12 – 34

Scoring: Hoquiam – McCoy 12, Maxfield 11, Bozich 8, Niemi 8, Abbott 8, Byron 4, Howard 2. Tenino – McKague 9, Matheson 7, Johnson 5, Whitaker 4, Czuleger 4, Bennett 3, Pattison 2.

~~~

Willapa Valley 78, Ocosta 63

Willapa Valley rode a strong start to a 78-63 win over Ocosta in a 1B Coastal League game on Tuesday at Willapa Valley High School in Menlo.

The Vikings (9-5, 4-0 1B Coastal) used an aggressive man-to-man press defense to pressure the Wildcats (4-8, 2-3) and take a 27-10 lead after one quarter of play.

Ocosta settled in to play much better over the final three quarter, but couldn’t overcome the Vikings in the high-scoring game.

“Our defensive intensity in the first quarter was excellent. It fueled our offense,” Valley head coach Derek Rask said. “I thought we really struggled defensively the rest of the way. We didn’t get stops like we wanted in order to get into our transition offense. Ocosta did a nice of controlling the pace and taking us out of rhythm in the second and third quarters. I was pleased with how we closed the game in the fourth.”

Valley was led by senior Blane King with 27 points that included 6-of-9 shooting from the 3-point line (66%).

Brody Aust finished with 23 points for the Vikings.

The Wildcats were led by post Sonny Beard with 25 points and eight rebounds.

Bryce Bottleson (12 points), Michael Priest (11 pts.) and Luis Solis (11 pts.) also finished in double figures for the Wildcats.

“I’m super proud of my guys for the effort they gave tonight as they showed a lot of heart and grit tonight. Having four guys hit double digits in scoring really showed how they moved the ball and all took initiative tonight,” said Ocosta head coach Jason Quinby, whose young team battled back to cut the deficit to four points at one point of the fourth quarter. “Valley is a very good team and tough to defend, but after the initial onslaught, I thought we settled in and played much better until the last few minutes of the game.”

Ocosta hosts Taholah in a league game at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Valley takes on Columbia Adventist in league action at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in Menlo.

Ocosta 10 15 19 19 – 63

Willapa Valley 27 14 11 26 – 78

Scoring: Ocosta – Beard 25, Bottleson 12, Priest 11, Solis 11. Willapa Valley – King 27, Aust 23, Lusk 12, Russell 10, Jarvis 4, Mican 2.

~~~

Other games

Taholah 82, Mary M. Knight 27