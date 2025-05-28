Aberdeen’s Camp named 2A EvCo’s top pitcher

After posting some of the most impressive numbers in the entire state this season, Aberdeen senior pitcher Lilly Camp was named the 2A Evergreen Conference’s Pitcher of the Year for the 2025 season.

Camp finished the season with a sparkling 22-3 record with a 0.47 ERA, a 0.738 WHIP, and a staggering 342 strikeouts in 162 2-3 innings pitched, dominating her league foes in leading the Bobcats to a second-place finish in the highly-competitive league.

Camp had plenty of company on the league’s First Team as junior third baseman Britten Neal, senior right fielder Scotlyn Lecomte and junior catcher Alyssa Yakovich each earned top honors.

Aberdeen third baseman Britten Neal

Neal was steady all season, batting .358 with a .453 on-base percentage and scoring 21 runs while sporting a .946 fielding percentage, committing just three errors at the hot corner.

Lecomte was the straw that stirred the Bobcats drink on offense this season. The speedy leadoff hitter that’s not afraid to get her uniform dirty had a .422/.475/.522 slash line and led the Cats with 34 runs and 24 stolen bases.

Aberdeen right fielder Scotlyn Lecomte

One of the best hitters in the league, Yakovich led the Bobcats in batting average (.453), on-base percentage (.525), hits (39) and RBI (28). Behind the plate, Yakovich caught all but nine innings this season without committing an error and threw out seven of 13 attempted steals this season (53.85%).

Aberdeen catcher Alyssa Yakovich

Aberdeen freshman first baseman Maysinn Jones (.376, 32H, 27RBI) earned league Second Team honors with outfielders Audree Gaddis (.381, 24H, 14R) and Rylee Hendrickson (.309, 25H, 16R) were named to the Honorable Mention list.

~~~

2025 2A Evergreen All-Conference Softball Team

Most Valuable Player: Hailey Schuffenhauer, jr., Shelton

Most Valuable Pitcher: Lilly Camp, sr., Aberdeen

Coaching Staff of the Year: Mike Vessey, Black Hills

First Team

Infielders: Avalon Myers, sr., W.F. West; Kailey Miller, jr., Black Hills; Megan Barrett, sr., Tumwater; Britten Neal, jr., Aberdeen; Karlee Coleman, fr., W.F. West; Marissa LaPraim, sr., Tumwater.

Outfielders: Scotlyn Lecomte, sr., Aberdeen; Ada Gouley, soph., Shelton; Zoe Fields, sr., Tumwater; Madi Malone, sr., Black Hills.

Pitchers: Ella Ferguson, sr., Tumwater; Taylor Tobin, soph., W.F. West.

Catchers: Jaime Haase, sr., Tumwater; Alyssa Yakovich, jr., Aberdeen.

Second Team

Infielders: Addie Froschauer, sr., W.F. West; Makenzie Erickson, jr., Centralia; Brielle Womach, fr., Tumwater; Sophie Skillman, jr., Tumwater; Maysinn Jones, fr., Aberdeen.

Outfielders: Cassandra Taylor, soph., Shelton; Tanner Tobin, soph., W.F. West; Erika Schock, sr., Tumwater; Rayah Middleton, fr., W.F. West.

Pitchers: Sarah Stevens, soph., Tumwater; Ella Goheen, sr., Black Hills.

Catchers: Maddalyn Rothdeutsch, jr., Centralia; Emma Arko, jr., Black Hills

Honorable Mention

Aberdeen: Audree Gaddis, Rylee Hendrickson.

Black Hills: Makenna Oderman, Hannah O’Shurak.

Centralia: Payton Baumel, Chloe Bonomi, Brooklyn Sprague, Hollynn Wakefield.

Tumwater: Liz McCartney, Chloe Foos.

W.F. West: Gracie Elam.