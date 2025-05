Aberdeen’s Baker, Jones named to 2A EvCo First Team

Aberdeen’s Aidan Baker and Bubba Jones were both named First Team-players as the 2A Evergreen Conference announced its all-league team for the 2025 season.

Baker, a dynamic junior that plays three positions, was named to the First Team outfield after leading Aberdeen with a .453/.597/.566 slash line to go along with 24 hits, four doubles and 13 stolen bases.

Jones was named to the First Team as a shortstop. The Bobcats junior hit .352 with a team hit 20 runs scored and had a .976 fielding percentage, committing just two errors this season.

Aberdeen third baseman Chad Fretts (.255, 13 RBI), outfielder Mason Hill (.208, 10H), catcher Sam Schreiber (.286, 16R) and designated hitter Donovaan Hedgpeth (.240, 13R, 12RBI) were named to the league’s Second Team.

Aberdeen shortstop Bubba Jones

2025 Evergreen All-Conference Baseball Team

MVP: Derek Thompson, sr., Tumwater.

Coach of the Year: Layne Bruner, Aberdeen.

First Team

Infielders: Bubba Jones, jr., Aberdeen; Carl Turnbow, jr., Shelton; Landon Roy, sr., Tumwater; Ross Kelley, sr., W.F. West; Weston Potter, sr., W.F. West.

Outfielders: Aidan Baker, jr., Aberdeen; Will Bond, sr., Tumwater; Jake Johnson, jr., Centralia; Luke Overbay, soph., Tumwater.

Pitchers: Daniel Crossan, jr., Shelton; Luke Houk, sr., Tumwater; Grady Westlund, sr., W.F. West; Hayden Rooney, soph., W.F. West.

Catcher: Deacon Meller, sr., W.F. West; Jimmy Womach, sr., Tumwater

Designated Hitter: Beckman Dvorak, jr., W.F. West.

Utility: Connor Coleman, jr., W.F. West.

Second Team

Infielders: Chad Fretts, jr., Aberdeen; Brody Rice, soph., Black Hills; Jon Leedy, sr., Centralia; Carlos Vallejo, sr., W.F. West.

Outfielders: Blaine Thomas, sr., Black Hills; Kellen Rooklidge, sr., Centralia.

Pitchers: Mason Hill, soph., Aberdeen; Willie Kytta, jr., Black Hills; Adley Goebel, fr., Black Hills; Kadin Yeung, jr., Centralia.

Catcher: Sam Schreiber, soph., Aberdeen.

Designated Hitter: Donovaan Hedgpeth, jr., Aberdeen.

Utility: Mykal Sneller, sr., Centralia.

Honorable Mention

Black Hills: Cooper Parkinson, Hank Venable.

Centralia: Hudson Waterfield, Thomas Orr.

Shelton: Jax Ward, Gunnar Jensen, Boston Madison, Zaine Harding.

Tumwater: Peyton Davis, Braeden Konrad, Cody Lambert.