Aberdeen wins team title at Battle for the Axe for second straight season

PORT ANGELES–The Aberdeen boys wrestling team defeated two of the state’s top programs en route to a first-place finish at the Battle for the Axe Tournament on Saturday at Port Angeles High School.

In the dual-meet tournament, Aberdeen opened with a 41-34 win over host Port Angeles in pool play. The Bobcats were led by Sebastian Street (115 pounds), Ryder Lessard (120), Ethan Parris (138), Andrew Vannoy (157), Bryan Sanchez (190) and Landon Hamblin (285), each of whom won their match with a pinfall, earning six points each toward the team total.

The Bobcats went on to rout a team of JV all-stars 72-9.

In the semifinals, Aberdeen faced North Kitsap, the fifth-ranked team in the 2A classification. After dropping the first match, the Bobcats won seven straight matches – six via pinfall – to take a commanding 40-6 lead.

North Kitsap took four of the final six matches of the dual, but pinfall wins from Glenny Black (165) and Hamblin secured Aberdeen’s 52-30 victory, sending the Bobcats to the championship dual.

ERICA MCCRORY | MCCRORY PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen’s Glenny Black (right) controls the leg of an opponent at the Battle for the Axe dual-meet tournament on Saturday at Port Angeles High School.

In the final, Aberdeen faced another touch opponent in 4A-class power Curtis.

With the Bobcats leading 29-28 with two matches remaining, Bobcats 215-pounder Jimmie Gertson trailed Curtis’ Josiah Gay-Grant 3-2 before earning a key pinfall win at 1:56 of the first period, putting Aberdeen up 36-28 and securing the victory.

Hamblin lost to Curtis’ Noah Sledge via fall in the final match to round out the score at 35-34 in favor of Aberdeen.

ERICA MCCRORY | MCCRORY PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen’s Jimmie Gertson (right) works to pin an opponent during a match at the Battle for the Axe dual-meet tournament on Saturday in Port Angeles.

“Every boy came ready to wrestle,” Aberdeen head coach Jeff Hatton said. “They battled through adversity and left it all on the mat. The effort, toughness and pride they showed today is what all coaches are looking to achieve in their programs. This team is just getting started.”

Aberdeen was led by Adonis Hammonds (144) and Ryder Lessard (120), each of whom won all four of their matches and allowed just two points apiece.

ERICA MCCRORY | MCCRORY PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen head coach Jeff Hatton (far left) and his team celebrate a victory at the Battle for the Axe dual-meet tournament on Saturday in Port Angeles. Aberdeen was led by Adonis Hammonds (fourth from left) and Ryder Lessard (holding axe) who each went 4-0 at the meet.

Hammonds recorded two falls and two technical falls to lead the Cats with 22 points.

Lessard had three pinfall wins and a 3-point decision victory to score 21 points for Aberdeen.

Full meet results are available at flowrestling.org.

Aberdeen faces Shelton at a 2A Evergreen Conference dual meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Shelton High School.