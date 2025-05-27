Aberdeen rally falls short in state loss to top seed

Aberdeen gave top-seeded Anacortes all it could handle in a 9-7 loss in the first round of the 2A State Tournament on Saturday in Anacortes.

Playing in its first state-tournament game in 13 years, the No. 16 Bobcats (13-11) trailed 2-0 when the Seahawks (23-4) appeared to put the game away with five runs in the second, including a three-run home run from Wesley Green.

Anacortes added two more runs in the bottom of the third, capped by an RBI single by Steven Goodwin, to take a commanding 9-0 lead.

But the Bobcats got back into the game by putting up seven runs in the fourth on five singles, three walks and a hit batter. catcher Sam Schreiber, right fielder Mylan Bruner and Bubba Jones each and run-scoring singles in the frame with Bruner drawing a bases-loaded walk to plate Jones to trim the deficit to 9-7.

“That fourth inning was a lot of fun,” Aberdeen head coach Layne Bruner said. “We hit really well, drew some walks, a couple guys got hit by pitches and even had a suicide squeeze by Bubba Jones that scored a couple runs.”

But that was as close as the Bobcats would get as Seahawks pitcher Jake Andrew retired 10 straight Aberdeen hitters to close out the game and end Aberdeen’s season.

“This group was as resilient as any team I’ve been a part of. They were tough and gritty and never quit. The last game was a direct reflection of that,” Bruner said. “We were competitive all year, but from the seventh inning of the Washougal game (in the district tournament) to the end of the season, that was a completely different team. Different demeanor, different level of confidence. It was really special. They are truly buying in to our brand of baseball.”

Bruner added his young team’s inexperience played a part in Anacortes’ early rally.

“There were definitely some nerves. I think that got the better of us to start the game. We made some uncharacteristic mistakes early that ultimately cost us the game,” he said. “We did settle in though and made the adjustments needed to come back on that team. As much as we were down, it didn’t feel like our guys thought they were out.”

Jones took the loss with Gabe Matthews (1.1 IP, 2R, 2ER, 2H) and Mason Hill (3 IP, 0R, 0H, 3K) throwing 4 1-3 innings of relief for the Bobcats.

“Props to Anacortes. That’s a great program with some really talented players and a great coach,” Coach Bruner said. “It took their best arms to come away with a win and that was fun for us.”

The loss ends one of Aberdeen’s most successful in recent memory. In addition to reaching the state tournament for the first time in more than a decade, the Bobcats made the district tournament for the first time in 12 seasons.

Coach Bruner took time to acknowledge his lone senior on the team, second baseman and pitcher Trevon Maynard.

“He is a great teammate and culture guy, we’re going to miss him being a part of our program,” he said. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds for this group. We’re young and scrappy. It’ll be really exciting to see what this group is like for the next couple years.”

Aberdeen 000 700 0 – 7 8 2

Anacortes 252 000 x – 9 7 2

WP: Stunger (3.1 IP, 5R, 5ER, 6H, 3BB, 6K). LP: Jones (1.2 IP, 7R, 6ER, 5H, 3BB, K).

Leading hitters: Aberdeen – Jones (2-4, R, RBI, 2 SB); Schreiber (1-4, R, RBI); Hill (1-4, R, RBI); Baker (1-2, R, RBI); Hedgpeth (1-4); Matthews (1-4, R); Bruner (1-2, R, RBI); Maynard (0-2, 2BB). Anacortes – Green (2-4, HR, R, 4RBI); Mager (1-3, 3B, 2R); Metcalf (1-3, 2B, RBI); Myers (1-3, R); Goodwin (1-3, 2R, RBI); Esqueda (1-2, R, 2RBI).