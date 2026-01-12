Aberdeen, Hoquiam highlight Ron Baze Memorial Invitational

HOQUIAM–Performances from Aberdeen and Hoquiam wrestlers highlighted the 47th Ron Baze Memorial Invitational boys wrestling tournament on Saturday at Hoquiam High School.

Aberdeen won the team title with 196.5 points as the Bobcats had a total of five weight-class champions and 10 total wrestlers place in the top four of their respective weight class.

Aberdeen was led by Sebastian Street (113 pounds), Jaidon Williams (132), Adonis Hammonds (144), Glenny Black (150) and Jimmie Gertson (215), each of whom won their weight class at the tournament.

ERICA MCCRORY | MCCRORY PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen senior Adonis Hammonds (top) wrestles against Wahkiakum’s Kaydin Jaksha during a 144-pound match at the Ron Baze Memorial Invitational on Saturday at Hoquiam High School. Hammonds later defeated Hoquiam’s Brayden Gonzalez to place first in the weight class.

Hoquiam placed third overall with 125.5 points and was led by senior Junior Balagot, who hit a career milestone with his 100th victory and defeated Aberdeen’s Ryder Lessard 4-0 in a well-wrestled 120-pound championship match.

ERICA MCCRORY | MCCRORY PHOTOGRAPHY Hoquiam senior Junior Balagot (third from left) hit the century mark with the 100th victory of his stellar prep career at the Ron Baze Memorial Invitational on Saturday at Hoquiam High School.

Kingston Case, who reached 100 wins earlier this season, also won his weight class for the Grizzlies. The senior standout defeated Ocosta’s Ronin Rutzer via 19-2 technical fall to win the 157-pound title.

Hoquiam had a total of nine wrestlers place in the top four of their respective weight classes.

ERICA MCCRORY | MCCRORY PHOTOGRAPHY Hoquiam’s Kingston Case (left) wrestles against Elma’s Jackson Bucy during in a 157-pound match at the Ron Baze Memorial Invitational on Saturday at Hoquiam High School. Case would advance to win the weight class.

Led by Liam Boling’s first-place finish in the 175-pound class, the Elma Eagles placed fourth overall with 123.5 points.

North Beach placed sixth overall, led by weight-class champions Parker George Harmon (190) and Isaiah White-Frisbee (285).

Raymond-South Bend finished just behind the Hyaks in seventh place, led by Thomas Ritchey, who defeated teammate Kashton Ruddell to win the 106-pound weight class.

Full results available at flowrestling.org.

ERICA MCCRORY | MCCRORY PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen’s Glenny Black (top) won the 150-pound weight class at the Ron Baze Memorial Invitational on Saturday at Hoquiam High School.

~~~

Team standings

1, Aberdeen, 196.5 points. 2, Washougal, 146.5. 3, Hoquiam, 125.5. 4, Elma, 123.5. 5, Sequim, 120. 6, North Beach, 91, 7, Raymond-South Bend, 77. 8, Ocosta, 70.5. 9, Tumwater, 60. 10, Montesano, 54.5. 11, Wahkiakum, 20. 12, Taholah, 0.

~~~

Individual placers

106 pounds: 1, Thomas Ritchey, Raymond-South Bend. 2, Kashton Ruddell, RSB. 3, Brandon Bair, Sequim. 4, Adrian Nunez, Aberdeen.

113: 1, Sebastian Street, Aberdeen. 2, Bryce Curley, Hoquiam. 3, Adnan Elyvy, Tumwater. 4, Alex Orellana Morales, North Beach.

120: 1, Junior Balagot, Hoquiam. 2, Ryder Lessard, Aberdeen. 3, Henry Logan, Washougal. 4, Alex Perez, Hoquiam.

126: 1, Josh Grice, Washougal. 2, Zeke James, Hoquiam. 3, Finn Jones, Sequim. 4, Cruz Ortiz-Cruz, Hoquiam.

132: 1, Jaidon Williams, Aberdeen. 2, Ryan Spelker, Sequim. 3, Torence Bonina, Ocosta. 4, Justice Larsson, Hoquiam.

136: 1, Johnny Vilona, Sequim. 2, Ethan Parris, Aberdeen. 3, Haven Wunsch, Elma. 4, George Yakovich III, Aberdeen.

144: 1, Adonis Hammonds, Aberdeen. 2, Brayden Gonzalez, Hoquiam. 3, Riley Downs, Sequim. 4, Logan Rutzer, Ocosta.

150: 1, Glenny Black, Aberdeen. 2, Obadiah Richards, North Beach. 3, Caiden Rademacher, Elma. 4, Ben Paluck, Hoquiam.

157: 1, Kingston Case, Hoquiam. 2, Ronin Rutzer, Ocosta. 3, Cole Tobert, Montesano. 4, Wyatt Dye, Washougal.

165: 1, Gideon Kestner, Washougal. 2, Liam Hilliard, Tumwater. 3, Emery Watson, Montesano. 4, Earlie Alexander, Tumwater.

175: 1, Liam Boling, Elma. 2, Ben Tackett, Ocosta. 3, Johnathan Henderson, Elma. 4, Kasen Clements, Raymond-South Bend.

190: 1, Parker George Harmon, North Beach. 2, Tim White, Washougal. 3, Bryan Sanchez, Aberdeen. 4, James Harding, Elma.

215: 1, Jimmie Gertson, Aberdeen. 2, Mario Ramirez Diaz, Elma. 3, J.D. Newbigging, Washougal. 4, Cash Hiner, Sequim.

285: 1, Isaiah White-Frisbee, North Beach. 2, Isaiah Rogers, RSB. 3, Luke McEiver, Washougal. 4, Finn Bracy, Tumwater.