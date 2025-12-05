Aberdeen edges Hoquiam on final-match pinfall

ABERDEEN–In what turned out to be one of the more hotly-contested Myrtle Street Rivalry dual meets in recent memory, a pinfall win in the final match of the evening gave Aberdeen a 41-35 victory over Hoquiam on Thursday at Sam Benn Gym in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats and Grizzlies – each playing in their season-opener – were tied at 35-all heading to the final head-to-head matchup of the night, a 175-pound contest featuring Aberdeen junior Andrew Vannoy and Hoquiam junior Juan Aube.

The two nearly wrestled for the full six minutes until Vannoy got the upper hand, throwing Aube to the mat and eventually getting the pin at 5:45 to give Aberdeen six points and the victory.

Aberdeen’s Sebastian Street (113 pounds), Ryder Lessard (120), Brian Sanchez (190), Jimmi Gerston (215) and Landon Hamblin (285) also won via pinfall with Ethan Parris (138) and Adonis Hammonds (150) winning via major decisions.

ERICA MCCRORY | MCCRORY PHOTOGRAPHY Hoquiam’s Kingston Case (left) grapples with Aberdeen’s Glenny Black during their 165-pound match on Thursday at Sam Benn Gym in Aberdeen.

“The boys wrestled well in their first outing of the year,” Aberdeen head coach Jeff Hatton said. “The Grizzlies came to wrestle. We answered back with some great wrestling. I’m very proud of the boys for staying strong and pulling off a good win against a tough Hoquiam team.”

Hoquiam got pinfall wins from Cole Lawrence (106), Cruz Ortiz-Cruz (126), Junior Soto (132), Bryce Molina (144), Oscar Lugo Flores (157) and senior Kingston Case, who defeated his cousin, Aberdeen’s Glenny Black, via fall at 3:27 of their 165-pound match.

Results

106 pounds: Cole Lawrence (Hoquiam) pinned Adrian Nunez (Aberdeen), 1:50

113: Sebastian Street (A) pinned Bryce Curley (H), 3:15

120: Ryder Lessard (A) pinned Alex Perez (H), 3:10

126: Cruz Ortiz-Cruz (H) pinned Christian Gomez (A), 5:25

132: Junior Soto (H) pinned Jaidon Williams (A), 3:03

138: Ethan Parris (A) won by Major Decision 13-4 over Justice Larson (H).

144: Bryce Molina (H) pinned Gio Warness (A), 1:41

150: Adonis Hammonds (A) won by Major Decision over Brayden Gonzales (H).

157: Oscar Lugo Flores (H) pinned Kalisi Clemens (A), 0:45

165: Kingston Case (H) pinned Glenny Black (A), 3:27

175: Andrew Vannoy (A) pinned Juan Aube (H), 5:45

190: Brian Sanchez (A) by decision 9-3 over Cody Sauer (H).

215: Jimmi Gertson (A) pinned Anthony Perez (H), 0:41

285: Landon Hamblin (A) pinned Memphis Orama (H), 0:28