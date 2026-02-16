Aberdeen boys swim team earns five more state qualifications

FEDERAL WAY–Aberdeen added five more qualifications to its upcoming trip to the state meet after placing second overall at the 2A District 4 Tournament Friday-Saturday at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

The Bobcats had two individuals and three relay teams earn state qualifications after finishing in the top four of their respective events.

Senior Cole Nylander had the best individual finish for the Bobcats at the meet, placing second overall in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:03.78 to punch a ticket to state.

Aberdeen junior Cooper Gill earned the district’s final state slot in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:03.47 to place fourth overall.

Gill and Nylander swam the first two legs of the Bobcats’ 200-yard medley relay team, joining senior Zeke Olson and sophomore Emmett Johnson – who swam legs three and four, respectively – to place second with a time of 1:48.39 and earn a state trip.

Aberdeen’s 200-freestyle relay team of Nylander, Gill, freshman Merritt Steele and Olson also placed second (1:40.71) to advance to state while the 400 freestyle-relay team (Johnson, Steele, Gill, Olson) placed third (3:51.05) to earn a state berth.

“I am very proud of all of the boys for their efforts, determination and strength this weekend,” said Aberdeen head coach Rob Burns, who was named 2A District 4 Coach of the Year by his peers. “We are going to have a very strong group of swimmers and divers going to the state meet. It is going to be a lot of fun to see how they will perform. If this weekend is any indication, they are going to do very well.”

In total, Aberdeen earned eight state-tournament berths as divers Olson, junior Jackson Cihak and sophomore Toby Nelson qualified for state at the district diving meet one week prior.

The state meet is scheduled for Feb. 20-21 at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

Team standings

1, Mark Morris, 233 points. 2, Aberdeen, 184. 3, Ridgefield, 177. 4, R.A. Long, 134. 5, Hockinson, 116. 6, Columbia River, 115. 7, Centralia, 93. 8, Seton Catholic, 88. 9, Washougal, 81. 10, Hudson’s Bay, 43. 11, Fort Vancouver, 18.

Aberdeen top placements

200-yard medley relay: 2, Aberdeen (Gill, Cole Nylander, Zeke Olson, Emmett Johnson), 1:48.39.

200 freestyle relay: 2, Aberdeen (Nylander, Gill, Steele, Olson), 1:40.71.

400 freestyle relay: 3, Aberdeen (Johnson, Steele, Gill, Olson), 3:51.05.

100 backstroke: 4, Cooper Gill, 1:03.47. 14, Johnson, 1:15.97.

50 freestyle: 6, Merritt Steele, 26.20. 10, Johnson, 26.98. 12, Toby Nelson, 27.65. 14, Tomas Kinak, 27.53. 17, Noah Stotler, 28.74.

100 butterfly: 5, Cole Nylander, 1:03.31.

100 breaststroke: 2, Nylander, 1:03.78.

200 freestyle: 10, Tyson Powell, 2:22.77.

100 freestyle: 7, Kunak, 1:00.66. 10, Stotler, 1:06.48.

500 freestyle: 7, Powell, 6:27.15.