Boys Prep Basketball Roundup: Aberdeen beats Shelton for second straight league victory

Also: Willapa Valley wins to remain in first place; Raymond-South Bend beats North Beach

Aberdeen and Willapa Valley remain undefeated in league play as we review recent Twin Harbors boys prep basketball games.

~~~

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen 52, Shelton 40

Aberdeen’s high-energy style produced another victory as the Bobcats moved to 2-0 in the 2A Evergreen Conference with a 52-40 victory over Shelton on Friday at Shelton High School.

The Bobcats (6-3 overall, 2-0 2A Evergreen) brought their A-game in the first quarter, leaping out to as much as a 12-point lead before ending the frame up 22-12.

Aberdeen held a 14-point over the Highclimbers (5-8, 0-2) in the second quarter and entered halftime up 30-22.

Shelton cut the Cats’ lead to as close as six points in the third period, but a late run extended Aberdeen’s lead back out to 46-31 heading into the final eight minutes of the game.

The Bobcats went scoreless through the first half of the fourth, allowing Shelton to cut the lead to eight points, but Aberdeen pulled away down the stretch to earn its second league win in as many games.

Star senior guard Isaac Garcia led the way for the Bobcats with 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting (60%) to go along with a team-best eight steals for an Aberdeen squad that totalled 20 steals in the game.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Aberdeen guard Jhacob Quezada, seen here in a file photo from Dec. 30, scored 14 points in a 52-40 victory over Shelton in a 2A Evergreen Conference game on Friday at Shelton High School.

Standout senior guard Jhacob Quezada added 14 points, six steals and four rebounds while senior guard Ryker Scott led Aberdeen with six rebounds.

The Bobcats hit 18-of-34 shots (53%) and 10-of-14 free throws (71%) while committing 13 turnovers as a team.

Aberdeen faces W.F. West in the Bobcats’ home-league opener at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Aberdeen 22 8 16 6 – 52

Shelton 12 10 9 9 – 40

Scoring: Aberdeen – Garcia 21, Quezada 14, Matthews 6, Scott 4, Raya 3, Howard 2, Martin 2.

~~~

Willapa Valley 90, Lake Quinault 49

Willapa Valley sits alone in first place in the 1B Coastal League with a 90-49 victory over Lake Quinault on Friday at Lake Quinault High School in Amanda Park.

The Vikings (8-5, 3-0 1B Coastal) and Elks (0-9, 0-5) were tied after a high-scoring first quarter before Willapa Valley took control of the game with a 30-9 second quarter.

Valley’s defense held the Elks to 19 points in the second half while the offense exploded for 28 points in the third quarter to score a season-high 90 points.

“We got off to a slow start defensively. We weren’t prepared for competition as we gave up easy buckets in the first quarter,” Valley head coach Derek Rask said. “We executed much better the remainder of the game, getting stops leading to transition points.”

Senior guard Blane King had an all-state caliber performance with 36 points and seven steals.

Junior forward Brody Aust (16 points), junior point guard Lucas Lusk (13 pts.) and junior guard Max Jarvis (13 pts.) also scored in double figures for Willapa Valley.

The Vikings sit a game ahead of Taholah in the league standings and host Ocosta at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Willapa Valley 21 30 28 11 – 90

Lake Quinault 21 9 11 8 – 49

Scoring: Willapa Valley – King 36, Aust 16, Lusk 13, Jarvis 13, Mican 4, Price 2, Lorton 2, Andrws 2, Jerles 2.

~~~

Raymond-South Bend 56, North Beach 48

A busy-body Raymond-South Bend pushed through for a 56-48 win over North Beach on Friday in Ocean Shores.

Playing in their fourth game in six days, the Ravens (6-5, 1-1 2B Pacific) overcame a four-point second quarter and trailed to the Hyaks (5-5, 1-2) 45-39 after three periods of play.

The Ravens owned the fourth quarter, outscoring North Beach 17-3 to pull away with the 2B Pacific League victory, their first of the season.

“Our fatigue caught up with us. We dragged through the second quarter,” RSB head coach Jon Schray said. “We were able to dig in and play our game in the fourth quarter to get the win.”

Senior guard Carson Ridderbush (18 points), senior guard Chris Banker (12 pts.) and junior wing Tanner Morris (10 pts.) scored in double figures for RSB, which shot 34% from the field (21-62 FG) and hit 10-of-11 free throws (91%).

North Beach was led by sophomore guard J.J. Eastman with 20 points.

The Hyaks shot 53% from the field on 21-of-40 shooting, including 6 of 14 from beyond the arc (43%), and went 0 for 1 from the free-throw line.

RSB 21 4 14 17 – 56

North Beach 15 12 18 3 – 48

Scoring: RSB – Ridderbush 18, Banker 12, Morris 10, A. Somero 8, Jayden Silva 4, Lorton 2. North Beach – Eastman 20, Johnson 8, S. Terrell 8, Russell 4, Herrera 2, Frank 2.

~~~

Naselle 84, Ocosta 74

Ocosta couldn’t overcome a rough third quarter en route to an 84-74 loss to Naselle in a 1B Coastal League game on Friday at Ocosta High School in Westport.

The Wildcats (4-7, 2-2 1B Coastal) led by five after the first quarter and trailed the Comets (4-6, 3-2) 40-36 by halftime.

But turnovers started to pile up for the Wildcats, leading to Naselle taking a comfortable 65-49 lead into the fourth quarter.

Ocosta trailed by as much as 19 before catching fire from 3-point range and forcing some turnovers to cut the deficit to four points with three minutes to play in the game.

But Naselle pounded the offensive glass to get second and third chances to thwart the Wildcats’ comeback attempt and hand Ocosta the 84-74 loss.

“What was a tight game at halftime, was starting to turn into a route as we had too many turnovers in the third quarter and gave up too many offensive rebounds,” Ocosta head coach Jason Quinby said. “I was happy that we fought back and showed resilience but am disappointed that the things that have been an issue thus far this year, continues to hamstring us. We’ll continue to grind and hopefully solve the puzzle before us before it’s too late.”

Sophomore Kristar Ashby (17 points, 2 rebounds), sophomore post Sonny Beard (15 pts., 10 rebounds, 2 assists, steal), junior Michael Priest (14 pts., 2 reb., 4 ast., 3 stl.) and sophomore Korbin Turner (12 pts., 12 reb., 4-5 3s) each scored in double figures, with Beard and Turner recording double-doubles for the game.

The Wildcats shot 43% from the floor on 25-of-58 shooting, including 9 of 28 from 3-point range (32%), and hit 13-of-18 free throws (72%).

Ocosta had 28 rebounds, 18 assists, 12 steals and 22 turnovers as a team.

Ocosta plays at Willapa Valley in a league game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Naselle 19 21 25 19 – 84

Ocosta 24 12 13 25 – 74

Scoring: Naselle – Chadwick 30, Ford 26, Burkhalter 10, Dalton 8, Henington 6, Pakenen 4. Ocosta – Ashby 17, Beard 15, Priest 14, Turner 12, Bottleson 5, Griffith 2, Dungey 2.

~~~

Other games

Cornerstone Christian 51, Mary M. Knight 47 (Friday)

Three Rivers Christian 45, Mary M. Knight 34 (Saturday)