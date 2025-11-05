Aberdeen beats Mark Morris to reach state-qualification round

LONGVIEW–For the Aberdeen Bobcats, it was familiar territory.

seemingly every year for the better part of the past decade, the Bobcats found themselves mired in an early-week play-in scenario to get a shot at the state-qualification round (formerly known as “crossover round”) and keep its season alive.

In years past, that had been a three-way Kansas tie-breaker.

For the past two seasons, it has morphed into the Bobcats playing in what amounts to one half of football, a game split into two 12-minute “halves” to decide which team moves on and which team gets an early start to the winter sports season.

In Aberdeen’s first foray into the new and unusual format, the Bobcats led before falling to Columbia River to end its 2024 campaign.

But a year wiser and more experienced, Aberdeen left little doubt as the Bobcats buried the Mark Morris Monarchs 18-0 on Tuesday in Longview, earning a trip to the state-qualification round in the process.

”Our defense was extremely dominant and our kids were well-prepared and focused all three days (of practice),” Aberdeen head coach Todd Bridge said. “They wanted this really bad.”

ERICA MCCRORY | MCCRORY PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen defensive back Jacob Veach (7) pursues a Mark Morris player during the Bobcats’ 18-0 victory in a 2A play-in game on Tuesday in Longview.

The Bobcats (7-3 overall) struck first in the opening half when safety Luke Martin intercepted a pass to end a drive for the Monarchs (4-5), setting the tone for what would be a stellar defensive performance by Aberdeen.

Aberdeen’s offense managed just three points on a 21-yard field goal off the foot of senior kicker Gabe Matthews with just under four minutes to go in the first half for a precarious 3-0 lead at halftime.

“We were nervous going into halftime, but that’s the way it is because usually at the end of the first quarter, you’re still nervous about who is going to win the game,” Bridge said.

The Bobcats left no doubts in the second half, taking a key two-score lead at 10-0 when senior running back Micah Schroeder capped Aberdeen’s first drive of the half with a 6-yard scoring run up the gap with 7:46 to play.

It was a play Bridge felt was a backbreaker for the Monarchs, particularly against a Bobcats defense that was playing at a high level.

“I felt Mark Morris, offensively, they couldn’t solve our defense at all, but when they’re down 10-0, that’s two scores and your going, ‘There’s seven minutes left in the game and we got to score twice. That’s impossible,’” he said. “It kind of felt like they gave up.”

Later in the half, Schroeder’s backfield compatriot Riley Wixson put the finishing touches on the victory with the type of run that has become his signature style, carrying would-be tacklers along for the ride for an 18-yard touchdown run.

Wixson then punched in a two-point conversion run to ice the game at 18-0 with 2:03 left on the clock.

ERICA MCCRORY | MCCRORY PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen running back Riley Wixson (11) follows the blocking of Micah Schroeder (6) and Cole Nylander (78) during the Bobcats’ 18-0 win over Mark Morris in a 2A play-in game on Tuesday in Longview.

The Bobcats were the better team on both sides of the ball. The Cats defense allowed just 40 total yards in the game while amassing 204 total yards, 117 in the first half and 87 in the second half.

Wixson and Schroeder led the way, combining for 144 rushing yards – 87 of those in a convincing second-half performance – with Wixson rushing for 83 yards on 12 carries and Schroeder churning out 61 yards on 15 carries in the game.

Quarterback Mason Hill completed 3-of-6 passes in the game, all to receiver Adonis Hammonds, who caught three passes for 59 yards in the first half.

With the win, Aberdeen advances to the state-qualfication round and will face West Valley on Saturday in Spokane (time, location to be determined), with a chance at reaching the Round of 16.

Bridge offered his thoughts on what his team needs to do to reach the final 16, a level that has been elusive for Aberdeen.

“You’ve got to finish your job. We’ve got to get out of the gate and we can’t have this lull like we had tonight,” he said.

~~~

Aberdeen 3 15 – 18

Mark Morris 0 0 – 0

Scoring

First half

Aberdeen – Matthews 21 field goal, 3:49

Second half

A – Schroeder 6 run (Matthews kick), 7:46

A – Wixson 18 run (Wixson run), 2:03

Passing: A – Hills 3-6-1-59. Mark Morris – Ibarreta 3-10-1-24.

Rushing: A – Wixson 12-83, Schroeder 15-61, Hill 1-1. MM – Bartell 4-10, Ibarreta 3-7, Hernandez Ruiz 1-(-7).

Receiving: A – Hammonds 3-59. MM – Kobayashi-Gallagher 2-16, Bartell 1-8.