Working to turn the lights on for new business

In the wake of the downturn in the logging industry, the drive to breathe life back into the Grays Harbor economy has been a true team effort.

Elected officials, both at the state and local level, trade groups, and community organizations have all played a role in attracting new businesses to our community. Local utilities also have a part to play in bringing new business to the county, teaming with organizations like Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. (GGHI) to help spotlight the positive attributes that the Harbor offers.

GGHI is the economic development agency tasked with representing the county and its residents, working to attract new businesses and industries to our area. At the Grays Harbor Public Utility District (PUD), we are proud to partner with GGHI in this mission. When a new company shows interest in Grays Harbor, PUD staff are ready to help answer questions about getting connected, power supply, rates, and reliability – all factors that can impact a business’s decision on whether or not they will locate to a new area.

In addition to recruiting new businesses, the PUD also works with established companies and organizations. While forest products and the fishing industry continue to play a major role in our economy, other partners have also stepped forward.

The Quinault Indian Nation has become one of the area’s fastest growing employers, while the Port of Grays Harbor has strengthened the local economy by diversifying its operations and expanding trade opportunities. At the same time, Grays Harbor College has established itself as a leader among community colleges in Southwest Washington. All are critical pieces in the county’s economic development.

That said, the PUD recognizes the challenges we face in competing with other cities and counties that lie directly on or near the Interstate 5 corridor. While Grays Harbor is the Washington port with the shortest transit to open ocean, with only one rail line and limited access to major transportation routes, the distance from I-5 can be a competitive disadvantage.

But I believe that with a skilled and dedicated local workforce, strong community support from existing businesses, and the can-do attitude that defines the people of Grays Harbor, we can overcome.

At your PUD, we are committed to going the extra mile — providing both our longtime customers and new ones with the best service possible. We are proud to support Greater Grays Harbor and other groups in promoting our county’s many strengths.

The PUD looks forward to a bright future, in which we not only keep your lights on, but also help new customers turn theirs on for the first time.