We need to commit to creating a great fan experience

High school athletics are about far more than wins and losses. They are about pride, community, and creating memories that last long after the final buzzer sounds. A great fan experience plays a vital role in shaping that journey for our student-athletes, students, families, and community.

Imagine a packed gym or stadium on game night. The student section is loud, positive, and respectful. Cheerleaders lead chants that energize the crowd. The band fills the space with music that lifts spirits andbuilds momentum. Concessions are open, families are visiting, and alumni are reconnecting. There is excitement in the air, a shared sense of purpose, and a feeling that this moment matters. This atmosphere tells our athletes that their hard work is valued and that they are supported by something bigger than themselves.

Now imagine the opposite. The stands are quiet. There are no cheerleaders, no band, no concessions, and little energy in the building. The game feels empty. Athletes hear every bounce of the ball and every word spoken. The environment lacks enthusiasm, connection, and pride. While the game is still played, something important is missing — the sense of community that makes high school sports special.

The atmosphere absolutely affects the performance of athletes. Energy is contagious. A positive, engaged crowd can elevate focus, confidence, and effort. It can help athletes push through fatigue, adversity, and pressure. Just as importantly, a respectful and supportive environment teaches life lessons about sportsmanship, unity, and representing something greater than oneself.

A great fan experience also shapes how students and families view school events. When games are fun, welcoming, and spirited, people want to attend. When they attend, they feel connected. When they feel connected, school pride grows. This culture does not happen by accident — it is created intentionally by students, staff, families, and community members working together.

We must be willing to reflect on our current culture and ask ourselves if it reflects who we want to be. Do our fans uplift? Do they represent our values? Do our events feel like celebrations of students and community? If the answer is no, then it is time for change.

We need to change our culture. We need to commit to creating a great fan experience — one built on respect, enthusiasm, inclusion, and pride. Our student-athletes deserve it. Our community benefits from it.

And our school spirit depends on it.

Together, we can create an atmosphere that inspires, energizes, and represents the very best of Hoquiam.