Touring a piece of Washington’s greatest asset

Grays Harbor PUD has been fortunate to secure most of our power from hydroelectric sources, and a recent visit to the Bonneville Lock and Dam reminded me why this matters for our community.

When standing near the dam and watching the Columbia River flow through those massive turbines, you get a sense of the steady, reliable power that keeps our lights on here in Grays Harbor County. Unlike solar or wind, which fluctuate with weather conditions, the river provides consistent energy day and night, year-round. That reliability helps keep our electricity rates stable and affordable.

During my visit, I had the chance to observe the fish counting operations. It was interesting to see a Pacific lamprey making its way upstream. These ancient, eel-like fish with circular mouths have been navigating these waters for millions of years. The dam includes specialized passage systems for lampreys, with collection tubes and transport methods designed for their unique swimming patterns, which differ from salmon.

The fish ladders are well-designed, with viewing windows that allow researchers to monitor migrating species. These accommodations show how modern hydroelectric facilities balance power generation with environmental considerations.

For our customers, access to low-cost hydroelectric power translates to some of the most affordable electricity rates in the nation. This helps local families and makes our area attractive to businesses. It also provides a stable foundation as we consider integrating additional renewable sources like solar, wind, and the future potential of nuclear energy.

The visit highlighted why our relationships with the Bonneville Power Administration remain valuable for our community. These partnerships help ensure continued access to clean, reliable, and affordable power while supporting fish migration programs.

Hydroelectric power produces virtually no emissions during operation, making it one of the cleaner energy sources available. While dams do impact river systems, facilities like Bonneville demonstrate that power generation and environmental stewardship can coexist.

As we move forward, our hydroelectric foundation from the Columbia River system will remain the cornerstone of Grays Harbor PUD’s energy portfolio. While we explore how complementary technologies might enhance our energy mix, the reliable, clean power from facilities like Bonneville continues to be our greatest asset.

The Columbia River has powered our region’s growth for generations, and with responsible stewardship, it will continue supporting our community’s economic prosperity well into the future.