Rep. Walsh accuses governor of encouraging ‘left-wing mob’

What’s happening around the country should worry every Washingtonian. Protests aimed at federal immigration enforcement are growing, and in some places, they’re boiling over into confrontation and violence. When leaders respond by inflaming emotions rather than calming the situation, they don’t protect the public — they increase the risk that someone will get hurt.

Gov. Bob Ferguson is choosing escalation.

He rushed out a heated message about a deadly incident tied to a federal operation in Minnesota before the facts were clear, then used it to rally people rather than urge restraint. That approach is reckless. It tells activists the governor wants a fight — and it rewards the loudest voices pushing the hardest.

At the same time, Ferguson is pressuring the Legislature to pass a bill banning law enforcement officers from wearing masks. And separate legislation would block Washington agencies from hiring former ICE officers. Those are serious proposals with real consequences for public safety and public trust — and they deserve a level-headed debate, not a fear-driven campaign built on outrage and viral talking points.

Attorney General Nick Brown is moving in the same direction. Instead of focusing on keeping Washington safe, he’s amplifying the most extreme rhetoric and encouraging a posture of confrontation with the federal government.

Here’s the problem: when the governor and the attorney general frame federal agents as the enemy and act like street conflict is proof of virtue, they don’t just “take a stand.” They help create the conditions for chaos. They make it more likely that Washington becomes the next flashpoint. And they put a target on our communities, our local officers and our families.

Washington can protect constitutional rights and demand accountability without encouraging lawlessness. If federal officials come to Washington, state leaders should be working to prevent violence — pushing for cooperation where possible, clear boundaries where needed, and a simple message to the public: protest peacefully, and don’t interfere with law enforcement operations.

That’s leadership. What we’re seeing from Ferguson and Brown is the opposite.

Ferguson and Brown are the Thelma and Louise on this issue. They’re irrational and encouraging lawlessness. It’s surreal. They’re free to drive themselves off the cliff. We can’t let them take all Washingtonians with them.