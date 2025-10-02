President Trump targets Portland as a distraction

Unlike most Americans, Clark County residents can take a close look at Portland if they so desire. We can determine for ourselves whether the city is “War ravaged,” as President Donald Trump claims with typically random capitalization, and whether the “Full Force” of the military is needed to handle “domestic terrorists.”

That is the justification Trump has presented in ordering the National Guard into Vancouver’s neighboring city. He said the action was necessary to protect U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities, which he alleged are “under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists.”

As with much of what Trump does, the rhetoric is heavy on bombast and light on facts, an act of demagoguery built upon a false narrative that has been endlessly promoted in recent years. During racial justice protests in 2020, national media portrayed Portland as a symbol of a lawless liberal dystopia.

But contrary to popular belief, there was accountability for protesters who violated the law. More than 1,000 people were arrested; nearly 100 faced charges under Oregon’s statue against rioting; and nearly 100 were charged with federal crimes.

Despite those facts, the narrative has been endlessly repeated since then, overstating the level of protests related to immigration enforcement and the discord on the streets of Portland.

Problems have, indeed, been evident. Homelessness creates the appearance of dystopia in many places, and the city has been a hub of protests and progressive policies. But “war ravaged” is an extreme misnomer pandering to Americans who are unable to take a look at the city for themselves. It also is an excuse for Trump to wield the authoritarianism that he conflates with governance.

That is where local residents come into play. Trump is seeking a political prop, expecting conflict in Portland to help distract from continuing controversies such as his persecution of political rivals, an impending government shutdown and government files related to Jeffrey Epstein. He is seeking distractions, not solutions, while leaning into the narrative that Portland is a nightmarish hellscape.

As OregonLive.com wrote editorially: “Gov. Tina Kotek and Portland Mayor Keith Wilson are setting the right tone, with sober leadership that emphasizes strategy over rhetoric. At a press conference in downtown Portland … as people biked and walked past in the background, Kotek and Wilson emphatically refuted the need for federal troops while urging people to remain calm. Kotek also said she would not approve deployment of the Oregon National Guard in Portland and is talking with Attorney General Dan Rayfield about next steps.”

On Sunday, the state of Oregon filed a lawsuit challenging the administration’s authority to deploy troops. That authority must be questioned as Trump stretches the limits of presidential power.

But as the lawsuit plays out, local citizens must go about their business rather than being provoked by Trump’s bullying. They must allow troops to do their jobs; and if they feel the need to protest, they must assemble peaceably.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has issued an order authorizing 200 members of the Oregon National Guard to perform federal functions for 60 days. Whether the occupation lasts that long or for a longer or shorter period, Trump’s cosplay eventually will come to an end and he will declare it a success.

Much of the country will believe him. But those of us who are closer to the situation will likely notice no changes in the city — for better or worse.