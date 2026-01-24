President Donald J. Trump is a racist through and through

Under Trump’s guidance his administration is determined to “Whitewash” and dilute our country’s Black history. Why else would he promote banning books written by Blacks.

He’s also encouraged state governors to ban books focused on the history of the Civil Rights Movement. Further, Trump’s cronies have prosecuted school principals and teachers who allow classroom instruction in our nation’s Black history. And if Trump were not racist why would he slash $600 million in public funding for schools that train teachers on Black history?

He’s purging Black history from the Smithsonian Museums. Why? His purpose is to replace our national history and culture with his own twisted version. His demented mind is employing racism as a means of displaying his power.

Trump pretends to respect our nation’s military service personnel. Really — then why would he during his first presidency refer to our nation’s fallen as “losers” and “suckers?” His chief of staff shared with the public that this same president accused combat personnel suffering with PTSD as not being “strong.” This came from a guy who during the Vietnam War claimed no less than five medical draft deferments. Oooh but he claimed to be suffering from a heel spur.

If allowed to read “banned books,” we will know for sure that Hitler employed the goal of making Germany “great again.” Hitler demonized educators – as do all authoritarians. Like Trump, Hitler fully understood that well educated people do not take kindly to dictators. And let us not forget Hitler declared war on immigrants.

As we might assume from Trump’s disrespect for those serving in the military, his administration recently quietly removed all names of Black soldiers from a World War II memorial. And Trump recently had a bust of Martin Luther King Jr. removed from the oval office. According to our racist president the National Museum of African American History and Culture is “divisive.” Trumpsters next targets are Black histories from national parks, military bases, and even federal websites.

Trump’s focus on immigrants claims to be on those who are criminals. Of course we’re expected to ignore ICE’s own stats. The ICE numbers from January of last year through October show less than 30% of the thousands arrested had violent crime convictions. He’s been known to call Somali immigrants “garbage.” On Dec. 2 of last year our president declared that aliens like Somalis in Minnesota are “poisoning our blood.”

Near the end of last year — in fact during the last week of 2025 — our President Trump restricted travel by nationals from an additional 20 countries. This brings to 35 nations with partial entry bans. Sen. Robert Reich in this context recently said: “Almost all of us are the descendants of immigrants who fled persecution, or were brought to America under duress, or sought better lives for themselves and their descendants.” Then he added: “Politicians who stoke fear and hatred over immigration want you to forget this.” So my fellow patriots, our current president wants you to “forget.”

And be sure to forget that in 1927 President Trump’s then-21-year-old father Fred Trump was active in the Ku Klux Klan. In fact that year Fred Trump – according to The Washington Post – was arrested in Jamaica, Queens, in New York City after more than 1,000 hooded Klansmen marched through that neighborhood and sparked a brawl with police. Apparently this was for the KKK an appropriate Memorial Day event. President Trump’s father was among the men arrested that day. According to some journalists Dad Fred was active in the KKK for over 70 years. Sooooo it’s son like father. Well at least in President Trump’s case.

Some excerpts from Rogers and Hammerstein’s musical South Pacific put much of this in perspective:

You’ve got to be taught

to hate and fear,

you’ve got to be taught

from year to year.

It’s to be drummed

in your dear little ear,

you’ve got to be

carefully taught.

You’ve to be taught

before it’s too late,

before you are 6, or 7 or 8,

to hate all the people

your relatives hate.

You’ve got to be carefully taught,

you’ve got to be carefully taught.

Dave Gauger is a past president of Washington Newspaper Publishers Association, and a former newspaper publisher and radio broadcaster in Raymond.