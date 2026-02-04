Perez’s conflicting positions not easily explained

In calling for the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has staked out a bold, important, necessary position. She also has taken a stance seemingly at odds with her recent vote to add funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In a statement posted Saturday on X (formerly Twitter), the Skamania Democrat wrote, “It’s unacceptable to have another needless death in Minnesota, and it’s unacceptable to have elected officials, candidates and administration officials continue to throw gas on this fire, or tacitly encourage assaults on law enforcement and anyone else.”

This followed the shooting death of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by U.S. Border Patrol agents. The shooting, which was captured on video by multiple bystanders, was followed by outrageous comments about the incident from Noem and other federal officials.

“I don’t know of any peaceful protester that shows up with a gun and ammunition rather than a sign,” Noem said. Pretti reportedly was legally carrying a firearm; he had not brandished it; and the weapon had been seized by an officer before Pretti was shot.

The evidence is clearly shown in videos. Yet Noem and other members of the Trump administration continue to spread lies about the incident while attempting to portray Pretti and other protesters in Minneapolis as lawless threats to federal action.

The scenario follows the script of the Jan. 7 shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis, who was gunned down in her vehicle. Federal officials mischaracterized Good’s actions and the threat she posed to officers, telling the public to not believe what was demonstrated by video of the shooting.

The incidents call for thorough investigations, truth and accountability. But the Trump administration is working to block those measures. The Washington Post reports that there have been 16 shootings involving Department of Homeland Security officers since July, but no officers have faced charges. As The Post summarizes: “The Trump administration’s rush to defend the officers and accuse the victims of attacking them has sparked widespread demands for accountability.”

As head of the department, accountability begins with Noem. “The situation is un-American and Secretary Noem needs to step down,” Perez wrote.

That generated backlash from people reminding Perez of her vote to increase funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. On Thursday, Perez was one of seven House Democrats who voted to continue funding the Department of Homeland Security and provide an additional $10 billion for ICE. She said the purpose of the vote was to avoid a government shutdown.

“When fishermen in Pacific County get in trouble out on the water, the Coast Guard makes sure they’re safe. When there’s flooding or landslides in Southwest Washington, FEMA helps our families get back on their feet,” Perez said in a statement. “The Department of Homeland Security is extremely important to my community. I could not in good conscience vote to shut it down.”

The conflicting positions employ a level of nuance that is not easily explained. And public outrage at ICE actions in Minnesota is understandable; when the federal government is gunning down citizens in the streets and then lying about the circumstances, Americans should be furious.

That is the primary concern of the public. Perez should have recognized that rather than tacitly approving an agency that is posing an immediate threat to the Americans they vow to protect.