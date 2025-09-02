North Beach schools off to a great start

Dear North Beach community,

Last month, we proudly kicked off a new school year across the North Beach School District, and the energy on our campuses has been incredible.

Friday Aug. 22 we began with an All-Staff Kick-Off that included a visit from state Superintendent Chris Reykdal. Our staff then spent Monday, Aug. 25 in Cultural Humility training led by Chelsea Capoeman, with a special focus on deepening our understanding of the history and contemporary experiences of our Quinault Tribal neighbors. This learning is an important step in strengthening relationships and creating welcoming schools for every student and family.

At Tuesday’s School Board meeting, the Board approved the North Beach Education Association contract, reflecting our continued commitment to supporting great teaching and learning in our classrooms.

By Wednesday’s first day, our teams were ready — and they delivered, greeting students with smiles, clear routines, and caring support.

A special thank you goes to our parents and guardians for helping with the transition from summer days to school days. Your support makes a tremendous difference in setting a positive tone for students as they return to the classroom.

As we launch the year, we invite families to stay engaged — attend events, volunteer when you can, and connect with your school’s team. Your presence matters to students more than you might realize, especially at the junior/senior high level.

Thank you, North Beach community, for your continued partnership and support. Here’s to a safe, joyful and successful school year for all.