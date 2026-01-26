Message from Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. CEO Darrin Raines

Happy New Year, we are off to a fast start in 2026, as this is always a busy time of year for us here at Greater Grays Harbor, Inc.

With the legislative session underway, we spend a lot of time on government affairs in Olympia advocating for our businesses in Grays Harbor as well as for our public partners.

We started having our weekly legislative updates last Friday Jan 16, and will continue with weekly updates until the end of the 2026 Legislative session in early March. The weekly updates occur every Friday morning at 7:30 a.m. on Microsoft teams and are free to attend for members of GGHI. If you are a member, and would like to attend these meetings, please register at https://graysharborchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/16374, or email info@graysharbor.org.

What we have been up to:

On Jan. 9 at the Rotary Log Pavilion in Aberdeen, we held our annual Legislative Send-Off for our legislators of the 19th and 24th districts. Attending the event were Sen. Jeff Wilson, Rep. Jim Walsh, and Rep. Joel McEntire of the 19th District, and Sen. Mike Chapman, and Rep. Adam Bernbaum from the 24th District. Rep. Steve Tharinger was unable to attend.

Our legislators discussed their plans and goals for this short 60-day session including the challenges with the budget. Rep Bernbaum discussed a bill he submitted that day, HB 2426, that would help streamline the appeal process for permitting in Washington state. Rep. Bernbaum worked with GGHI, local government officials, our Government Affairs Team in Olympia, state agencies, and conservation groups to bring forward a no cost bill that would streamline with a goal of shortening the time it takes for an appealed permit to be heard by a decision-making board. This is a legislative priority for GGHI that we believe is important to attract and retain jobs in Grays Harbor.

I spent Monday at the Capital in Olympia with our Government Affairs Team meeting with legislators from around the state to discuss this bill to help build support for HB 2426. On Tuesday I had the opportunity to testify before a committee to discuss the importance of this Bill and what it could mean for future projects.

January Business After Hours

On Tuesday Jan. 13, we had one of our best attended Business After Hours events hosted by the Westport Winery. We had an opportunity to meet the new owners of the Winery who are extremely excited to be in Grays Harbor. After the sale of Westport Winery in December 2025, the Roberts family announced that the business was acquired by David (Dave) Mulvaney, Ankur Mattoo, Joe Prencipe, and David Glenn. Dave Mulvaney will serve as President and CEO, Ankur Mattoo as COO, Joe Prencipe as Chief Legal Counsel, and David Glenn as CFO.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Roberts family for building such an amazing destination in Grays Harbor and congratulate them on their retirement! We also welcome the new owners and are excited to collaborate with them going forward.

Upcoming Events

GGHI Business After Hours, hosted by Aberdeen School District

Join us for a special Business After Hours on Feb. 10 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., hosted by GGHI Member Aberdeen School District at Aberdeen High School (AHS). The evening will kick off in the AHS Community Room on the second floor. From there, AHS staff will share a few words highlighting the school’s Career and Technical Education programs, followed by an interactive experience throughout the building while enjoying appetizers prepared and delivered by AHS culinary students.

Be sure to bring your business cards for a chance to win a Bobcat-themed basket door prize. Attendees will also learn more about the exciting re-launch of the Hire Me First program, a community-based initiative connecting high school students (ages 16-plus) with local businesses for hands-on work experience. This program helps boost youth employability, supports local employers, and bridges the gap to first jobs, creating wins for students and businesses. GGHI is honored to be a part of this important program benefitting youth and our small business community.

As always, Business After Hours are free and open to the entire business community.