Letter to the editor

Criticism of Trump not appreciated

I am writing in response to the constant criticizing in the editorial section of your paper of people who voted for Donald Trump. The insinuation is that anyone who agrees with any of President Trumps policies is a racist, fascist, masochist, stupid or all of the above. The mainstream press is quick to condemn any perceived injustices caused by Trump’s policies but ignores the many questionable actions committed by his opponents on the left.

Years of woke policy have resulted in huge numbers of drug addicted and mentally ill people living on our city streets. This discourages people from buying goods from our local business people. The de-fund the police movement, along with no bail for people committing all but the most serious of crimes, give the police little ability to protect our community from these criminal acts. The result is a large increase in theft, damage to property, etc. I have watched on TV police being assaulted, cars being burned, and buildings looted and burned. The mainstream press describes these incidents as mostly peaceful, and the perpetrators are rarely held accountable. The result of this destruction is increased cost to consumers and lower profits for small business owners, people the liberal left pretends to champion.

President Trump has instituted many policies that I feel are beneficial to working class Americans. These include no tax on tips, no tax on overtime pay, and no tax on Social Security. He has stopped eight wars and is trying to end the war in Ukraine. His negotiations with pharmaceutical companies will result in a huge reduction in cost to many expensive drugs. Trump has also neutralized one of the most serious threats to our nation and world by greatly degrading Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Trump is working to defend Title 9 legislation that gave women athletes access to sports and scholarship opportunities equal to those of male athletes. The Democrat leadership is unable to define what a woman is. Most people agree that females should not be forced to share bathroom and locker facilities with men. The cabal running the Democrat party classify people with this belief as racist, homophobic, fascist, etc.

Trump’s election promise was to remove the 10 to 20 million immigrants that entered our country illegally during the Biden administration, prioritizing removing the worst of them first. Under the Obama administration 3 million people were removed. The person in charge of ICE then, Tom Holman is the same one in charge now. The much vilified Tom Holman received an award for distinguished service from former President Obama. We have paid agitators, some funded by wealthy leftist like George Soros, that try to prevent ICE officers, throw rocks at them, spit on them, and terrorize their families at home and in public places. This is not the kind of peaceful protest that Martin Luther King practiced.

The mainstream press ignores these actions from the left. Their unlawful actions have escalated to the point where they are now entering churches and terrorizing churchgoers Meanwhile over $9 billion has been scammed from Minnesotans from individuals that are largely from Somalia. Ilhan Omar the congressperson who represents the district where the scam originated, has gone from a net worth of $65,000 to $30 million in five years. Why is the press ignoring this fact and why are they not using their investigative skills to look into this massive fraud?

On another note, it was recently reported that the amount of carbon (CO2) removed from the atmosphere in Washington state from the billions paid by Washington taxpayers for this purpose was only 1% of the amount estimated by these climate geniuses. What a huge waste of our money. Surprisingly this failure to significantly lower atmospheric CO2 may be beneficial to us.

As a retired teacher of organic chemistry, I would like your readers to know that the complete burning of all organic plant matter (trees, vegetable, flowers, etc.) uses oxygen (O2) in the atmosphere to oxidize all the carbon present to CO2 and all the hydrogen present to H2O. By a reductive process called photosynthesis, plants convert atmospheric CO2 and water (H2O) into carbohydrates and oxygen (O2). The primary carbohydrate produced by photosynthesis is glucose which serves as a building material for the plants structure, and a food source for animals. A 5% increase in atmospheric CO2 would result in a 30% increase in plant growth. Without carbon dioxide photosynthesis cannot occur and we would not have access to the oxygen (O2) we need to survive.

Ron Giuntoli

Aberdeen