Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. having a busy May

May is always a busy time for everyone as we prepare for upcoming graduations, and outside activities. For us at Greater Grays Harbor, Inc., this is an important time as we continue to evaluate the results of the 2025 Legislative session, and how this will affect our members. We are continuing to monitor the state budgets, as at the time of this writing, Gov. Ferguson is still evaluating them for his approval.

What we have been up to:

Planning continues for our 2025 Leaders’ Banquet on May 30 at the Quinault Beach Resort & Casino. This event is always our largest of the year bringing together over 200 guests for an evening of excitement as we highlight the nominees in our Business Recognition Awards categories that are voted upon by our GGHI members.

The Leaders’ Banquet serves as GGHI’s annual opportunity to recognize business success in Grays Harbor and present the following awards: Best Dressed Table, GGHI Ambassador, Non-Profit, Small Business, New Business, Large Business, Government/Municipality, and lastly, the coveted GGHI Member of the Year.

The top four nominees per category include (all are valued members of GGHI.) (in no particular order):

New Business of the Year:

CMD Sign & Electric Inc.

Solid Coffee

The Refined Man

UNPLUGGED at THE MUSIC PROJECT

Small Business of the Year:

Bryan and Son Fine Jewelers

Casa Mia Hoquiam

Game Freaks Ltd

La Spiaggia Ristorante

Large Business of the Year:

Westport Winery

Spivey Realty Group

Vaughan Company

Timberland Bank

Non-Profit of the Year:

YMCA of Grays Harbor

7th Street Theatre

North Beach PAWS

Coastal Community Action Program

Government/Municipality of the Year:

Grays Harbor College

Port of Grays Harbor

Grays Harbor Fairgrounds (events and tourism)

Grays Harbor Public Utility District

GGHI Member of the Year:

Summit Pacific Medical Center & Foundation

Hoquiam Timberland Library

TwinStar Credit Union

Ag Processing Inc.

Auction/raffle:

There will also be a live auction featuring 15 exciting prize packages from around Grays Harbor and the state, a 50/50 raffle, and 15-plus raffle baskets. Please note: Tickets for 50/50 are cash only.

During this event, we raise funding for the Greater Grays Harbor Foundation. This 501(c)3 foundation is a non-profit that helps fund activities such as the Business Week Programs around Grays Harbor County, as well as other activities for students.

Dining:

All tickets include a delicious catered Country Buffet from Quinault Beach Resort & Casino including a salad bar, BBQ glazed chicken thighs, grilled tri-tip, seasonal vegetables, ranch style beans, a baked potato bar with all the fixings, Chefs choice desserts, as well as assorted sodas, bottled water, premium coffee, decaffeinated coffee and herbal teas. There will also be two no-host bars on-site.

Tickets:

Tickets On-Sale through Monday, May 19, at 5 p.m.

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. Member Single Ticket:

• $100 per person

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. Member — Full Table (8 seats) — GGHI Leaders’ Circle Members please contact us before purchasing your table.

• ​$900

• Ability to decorate your table on theme to win Best Table Recognition.

• Recognition in marketing during the event.

Non-Member Single Ticket:

• $110 per person

Non-Member – Full Table (8 seats)

• $1,100

​Ability to decorate your table on theme to win Best Table Recognition.

Recognition in marketing during the event.

Go to https://chamber.graysharbor.org/events/register/14932 to register.

Government Affairs and Business Forum Lunch:

On Tuesday May 27, we will be holding our monthly Business Forum Lunch. This month will feature the 2025 Legislative Wrap-Up with our Legislators from the 19th and 24th Districts. The start time for this event will be at 11 a.m. and will conclude at 1 p.m. The first half hour will be for networking with our legislators, and the remaining time will be an opportunity for each attending legislator to talk about the session and to take questions from the audience.

Go to https://chamber.graysharbor.org/ to register.

New membership opportunity:

Are you interested in becoming a member of Greater Grays Harbor Inc., but are not a business? Well, we are now providing a new opportunity for Individual Memberships for $150 per year. This membership is for individuals, not businesses, and provides an individual with the opportunity to attend our GGHI events at reduced prices.

Other Upcoming Events:

• GGHI Member Ribbon Cutting: SERVPRO of Grays Harbor & Pacific Counties

The Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. Ambassador Team will be at SERVPRO of Grays Harbor & Pacific Counties to help perform a Ribbon Cutting to celebrate their new location at 16 Horizon Lane in Aberdeen on May 21st at 3:30pm. Their Open House will continue through 6pm for community members to check out their recent glow up. Refreshments will be provided!

SERVPRO is dedicated to providing you with the highest level of service by responding quickly, listening to your needs, and taking action to mitigate the damage to your home or commercial property. Please join us.

• GGHI Business After Hours: The Refined Man

Join Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. (GGHI) for our monthly networking event, next month hosted by The Refined Man in Elma. Check out this local barbershop in downtown, network with fellow business community members, and much more fun at BAH on June 10.