Get ready, 2026 is going to be great

With only a few days left in 2025, Americans should treasure their time with family and friends during the too-busy and too-short holiday season and be excited for what’s in store for next year.

Although my predictions for 2026 come with an asterisk because it is impossible to forecast the future accurately, and black swan events can throw a wrench into everything, here are a few predictions for the year ahead.

Regarding the affordability crisis, the political buzz term of 2025, my inner crystal ball tells me that things should improve for hard-working Americans. For starters, in 2026, lower- and middle-class Americans, those most affected by the chronic cost-of-living increase over the past few years, will receive welcome news when they file their federal taxes and receive a substantial refund.

The Trump administration’s focus on bringing manufacturing jobs back to America should begin to bear fruit as companies break ground on new factories, and the administration’s pro-domestic energy production posture, also known as “drill, baby, drill,” creates high-paying jobs and substantially reduces energy costs.

Overall, the administration’s efforts to refute climate alarmism; end the green energy scam; eliminate unnecessary and onerous regulations; reduce fraud, waste and corruption; and return sovereignty to the states and the people will create a more dynamic, robust and innovation-friendly environment in 2026. As such, I think U.S. GDP growth could exceed four percent next year.

Speaking of the laboratories of democracy, I think 2026 will be a banner year for states with no income tax — such as Florida, Tennessee and Texas — and will continue to thrive and remain a magnet for disaffected people in high-tax states such as New York and California.

I think the great migration from unaffordable blue states to red states will accelerate the following year.

Globally, I think 2026 will be a year of peace, not war. With American military might back in place, I believe bad actors will refrain from engaging in conflicts they know they cannot win. I think Taiwan and Israel will be safe from attack, and that a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia will be signed and sealed.

On the political front, I am going out on a limb. In the 2026 midterm elections, I forecast that the GOP will gain a few seats in the House and Senate. I say this because I foresee the Democratic Party lurching too far to the left during the primary season and nominating a bunch of democratic socialists who will alienate independents and moderates. Democratic socialism might be seductive in Seattle and New York City, but I doubt it will resonate in so-called flyover states.

In the world of education, I think 2026 will be a big year for school choice. In 2025, parental demand for the right to choose what type of school their children attend reached a fever pitch. This year, several states passed pro-parent school choice laws; I predict this trend will continue next year. I also suspect that the shuttering of the Department of Education will benefit, not harm, school administrators, teachers and students.

Now, for a little bit of lighter fare.

In the sports arena, I bet, not actually, that the Chicago Bears will win the Super Bowl, the Chicago Cubs will win the World Series, and the Indiana Hoosiers will emerge victorious in the College Football Playoff.

In the entertainment realm, I think/hope that “Landman” sweeps the Hollywood awards season, especially after being snubbed by the Emmys this year. Without a doubt, the Oscar for best picture belongs to Netflix’s “A House of Dynamite.” If you have not seen this movie, do yourself a favor and watch it.

In terms of cultural fads, I predict patriotism will peak in 2026 as Americans gather and celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. I think July 4, 2026, will be a monumental event that will foster a renewed sense of national pride and passion. For at least a few days, I believe partisan differences will be put aside as Americans gaze at the most magnificent fireworks displays in world history.

Again, these are just predictions, albeit rosy ones in many cases. However, even if only a few of these forecasts come true, 2026 will be great. When it comes to predicting the future, I prefer to be an optimist because it instills hope, spurs motivation and inspiration, and fosters determination and drive, all of which are chief American characteristics that are somewhat lacking in the present.

Chris Talgo is the editorial director at The Heartland Institute. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.