DNR commissioner defends setting aside forest land

Last week, we took a major step forward for the future of Washington’s forests.

Joined by county officials, conservationists and legislators, I was proud to sign a Commissioner’s Order to conserve 77,000 acres of structurally complex forests; including every acre of our older forests.

Our world is changing, and our forests are changing along with it. Since 1957, the Department of Natural Resources has been a world leader in the thoughtful, sustainable management of the forests under its care by constantly evolving and innovating to meet the moment. Now, to meet this moment of changes and challenges, we must evolve again.

Conserving these acres will enable us to nurture and steward these forests in more innovative, diverse ways, from entering carbon markets to pursuing ecosystem services like avoided wildfire emissions credits and other ecologically beneficial, revenue-generating projects. This will mean we can do more for our climate, for our habitat, and for the communities we serve.

This order follows the pause I initiated on my first day in office on the sale of all structurally complex mature forests. During this pause, DNR foresters and forest scientists developed and implemented a new tool to better inventory our forests and identify older and structurally complex forest stands.

While the order does not identify the 77,000 acres, a map is being developed to identify the acres to pursue for conservation. A preliminary illustration of the mapping model is being refined and updated to improve accuracy, and I have asked DNR staff to update the proposed acres for conservation based on more specific criteria.

This is the most significant forest conservation action in a generation and benefits our state, its forests, and its communities in both the short and long term. This order is a big step, but just the first step. To successfully and fully implement this new vision, future steps remain to be taken by the Board of Natural Resources and the Legislature.

Working together, we will set a bold, new path for forest management in Washington — based on conservation, innovation and growth.

To learn more about the order and the work ahead, go to dnr.wa.gov/forestforward.