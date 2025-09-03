Customer service: A responsibility and a pleasure

Occasionally the Grays Harbor PUD gets a call or email from a customer regarding a question, concern or problem they have with the utility. Those interactions are some of the things I enjoy most about my job as a commissioner.

The importance of responding to PUD customers when they call has always been very important to me, as it is for my fellow commissioners and our PUD staff. Of course, the complimentary calls are the fun ones to take, but critical calls can be a positive too.

I once saw a quote from Bill Gates, saying: “Your most unhappy customers are your greatest resource of learning.”

I think that is so true. When I receive a call or message from a customer, whether positive or negative, I listen to their concerns and try to respond as soon as possible. It’s not always easy responding, since I don’t always have the information on hand. Fortunately, the staff at the PUD cover a wide range of knowledge of PUD information, so the answer isn’t far away.

I hope that responding to customer concerns quickly shows our customers that what they have to say is important because it is. Quick and helpful responses can resolve issues and prevent frustration, which lead to a positive experience and increased satisfaction. While we may not always be able to resolve every issue, I hope our responses help customers feel heard and understand the reasons behind our decision.

When PUDs were first created in the 1930s, local control of rural utilities was the main driver, but over the years, the openness and transparency that goes along with being a public entity have moved up the rankings of why public power is important.

For 85 years, the staff of the Grays Harbor PUD have made responding to our customers a priority. If you have a problem, we want to help to resolve it. If you have a concern, we want to hear it. Customer interactions are a valued part of the public process, and we want to continue building your trust and confidence.

The staff of your PUD is here to serve you, and to provide the answers to your questions and concerns. As a public utility it’s a requirement, but it also happens to be our pleasure.