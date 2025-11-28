Cracking down on copper theft to protect our communities

Washington is seeing a sharp rise in copper and fiber-optic wire theft. It’s not just an inconvenience — it’s a growing threat to our infrastructure, public safety, and essential services. Here in Mason County, we’ve seen firsthand how severe the damage can be.

When thieves rip copper wire from power poles, substations, or underground vaults, they can knock out electricity for entire neighborhoods. They can also disrupt 911 service and endanger utility crews who have to work in hazardous conditions to make repairs. What might seem like a quick way for someone to make a few bucks can easily put lives at risk.

On Thanksgiving last year, hundreds of families on the Tahuya Peninsula lost power after thieves tore copper from underground electrical vaults. Mason County PUD 3 recently told a state Senate committee the thefts have become so frequent they’ve started labeling lines with warnings that read, “This wire has no scrap value.” That’s because some thieves are mistakenly cutting fiber-optic cables, which contain no copper at all. The result is widespread outages, expensive repairs, and no real payoff for the people committing these crimes.

Local utilities are doing everything they can to stop it. They’re raising lines higher off the ground, marking wire with company names, and even using GPS tracking and cameras to catch thieves in the act. Still, the problem continues to grow. Lumen, one of our state’s major telecom providers, reported more than twice as many thefts this year as last.

Even though Washington already has laws requiring ID checks and recordkeeping at scrap metal yards, stolen copper is still being sold. The penalties just aren’t substantial enough to deter bad actors. That’s why I introduced House Bill 1453 during the 2025 legislative session. It’s a bipartisan proposal to hold scrap yards accountable for buying stolen copper.

Under the bill, scrap metal businesses that purchase or trade stolen copper used in telecommunications cables, especially those tied to emergency services, would face serious consequences:

A civil penalty of up to $10,000 for a first violation

Up to $20,000 for a second violation

Loss of business licensure for a third violation

During the bill’s hearing, utilities, telecom providers, and law enforcement officers made it clear how urgent this issue has become. Unfortunately, the measure didn’t make it out of committee. That was disappointing, but it only strengthens my resolve to get this done.

When we return to Olympia in 2026, I’ll be urging my colleagues to make this legislation a top priority. We need harsher penalties, stronger enforcement, and real accountability for those who profit from stolen copper.

We should also consider new tools to fight these crimes, including unannounced scrapyard audits, proof-of-ownership requirements for copper sales, and a statewide “no-buy” list to keep repeat offenders from selling stolen materials.

Scrap metal buyers want to be part of the solution, and we are working directly with them on concepts for additional legislation.

This is not a victimless crime. When copper is stolen or when fiber lines are mistakenly cut, families lose power, 911 access can be disrupted, and utility workers are exposed to dangerous conditions. The costs of these thefts ultimately fall on ratepayers and taxpayers.

Our local utilities are doing their part to protect critical systems, but they can’t do it alone. The Legislature must step up and strengthen our laws so that those who damage or steal essential infrastructure face real consequences.

House Bill 1453 is ready for 2026, and I’ll be working to get it across the finish line. It’s time to protect our communities, safeguard public safety, and make sure those who put others at risk pay the price — not the people they hurt.