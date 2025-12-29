Affordability is top issue for 2026 Legislature

Although President Donald Trump has called the affordability issue a “hoax,” it should be at the forefront of legislators’ minds when they convene in Olympia next month for what is likely to be a difficult and contentious session.

As they go about their deliberations, they should look at the need for affordability in two contexts. First, state spending should fall in line with projected revenue. Now is not the time for a huge additional money grab from taxpayers. That leads us to our second point: working people, seniors and even children are dealing with affordability in their own lives, and the Legislature should do what it can to ease their burdens.

Senate Minority Leader John Braun, a Centralia Republican who represents a slice of north Clark County, puts his priority list for the session this way: “Affordability, affordability, affordability.” In the past, he said, constituents have consistently mentioned affordability as a top issue, but also talked about education and public safety. This year, the public is of one mind: They want to see the cost of living in Washington reduced.

Braun and the Republicans can make a case for it. Gas and grocery prices are some of the highest in the United States, and housing, particularly in Clark County, is burdensome, whether you rent or own. “We should guard our economy carefully,” Braun said last week in a meeting with The Columbian’s Editorial Board, along with state Rep. Peter Abbarno, who, like Braun, is a Republican representing the 20th Legislative District.

“(Democratic) policies are really hurting people,” Abbarno said. As an example, he cited a new state services tax that includes child care providers. Child care is already expensive and, in some areas, unavailable, he said.

Whether or not one agrees with Abbarno’s assertions about the Democrats and their policies, his point about child care is well-taken. And while not all Republican ideas will be adopted, majority Democrats would do well to listen carefully and work with a bipartisan spirit as they write the supplemental operating budget.

They could start by recognizing that there is not a crisis. Washington’s economy has remained strong, even through the pandemic and the damage caused by Trump’s tariffs. State revenue has continued to grow, but more slowly than a few years ago.

Last year, Democratic Gov. Bob Ferguson said the budget shouldn’t be shored up with major tax increases; he seems likely to say the same thing next year.

Meanwhile, Braun sees an opportunity to use some of the billions collected from carbon emitters under the Climate Commitment Act to relieve some consumer costs. One idea would use some of the money to extend the working families tax credit, something Braun says the law already authorizes.

His other priorities for the session include transparency — as in, budget bills shouldn’t be introduced late in the session, then passed without enough time to vet them.

He also mentioned the need to invest in taking care of children, particularly at state juvenile institutions like Green Hill School and Echo Glen. Green Hill, in Lewis County, has been plagued with sexual abuse and corruption allegations. Meanwhile The Seattle Times editorialized last month that residents of Echo Glen, near Issaquah, have been “forgotten” by the state. That facility also has been plagued by escapes.

The upcoming legislative session will be difficult. But lawmakers would be wise to listen to diverse views and remember to put affordability at the forefront.