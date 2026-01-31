William Thomas Brakus went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at his home.

William Thomas Brakus, 91, lifetime Wishkah Valley resident and former supervisor at the Grays Harbor Public Utility District (GHPUD), went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at his home in Wishkah Valley, Aberdeen Washington.

William was born on Jan. 19, 1935, to John Ralph “Yanko” and Helen Lettia (Winn) Brakus at the family home in Wishkah Valley. He graduated from Wishkah Valley High School as Class Salutatorian in 1953, and attended the University of Washington. He was called back home to come help his parents on the farm and was also pursuing carpentry. He then sought an opportunity to work in Anchorage, Alaska where he received his stamp as Journeyman Carpenter. While there, he sent his sweetheart “Patricia” a letter asking her to marry him — she said “Yes” and he paid for a ticket for her to travel to Alaska. On July 28, 1956, he married Patricia Lou Raub, of Hoquiam in Anchorage, Alaska. They returned after the season over via the icy highway from Alaska to Washington state. He found secure work with the Grays Harbor PUD where he began as a groundsman in 1960. He completed his Line Apprenticeship and became a Lineman in 1966. In 1976, he became the Foreman of Maintenance and Operations overseeing many facets and requiring immense expertise in electrical and substation work. He retired from the GHPUD after 30 years in 1990.

During his lifetime, he also worked on his ranch in the Wishkah Valley with 40-plus head of cattle and raising 4 children with his wife Patricia. He enjoyed his time on the ranch, growing his own hay and even built his own shop with lumber off his property with the aid of an Alaskan Chainsaw Mill. He was the first in the valley to use wet baling process for straw and hay (his grandchildren referred to them as large marshmallows).

William had been a member of the Wishkah Valley School Board, the Wishkah Valley Volunteer Fire Department and was an IBEW Union Lineman, where he received a service award for his 65 year commitment.

He initiated busing children from Wishkah Valley into town for swimming lessons at the YMCA pool. He enjoyed watching football and going to local games, car races at Elma and Portland Speedways and the Oregon Ducks.

He also enjoyed figuring things out, how it ran and what made it work. It’s also worth noting that William won Excellent Rating at a State High School Forensics Tournament through the College of Puget Sound. He had natural oratorical skills. Folks that knew him saw him as quick-witted with a lot of character.

William is survived by his wife of 69 years, Patricia L. Brakus of Wishkah Valley; a son, Gregory Brakus of Wishkah Valley; three daughters: Lisa (Jack) Plummer of Cosmopolis, Washington; Cynthia (Roger) Newton of Largo, Florida and Veronica Brakus of Palo Alto, California; seven grandchildren: Derek Plummer, Andrea Plummer, Nathan Newton, Marissa Newton, Maria Newton, Sophia Guericke and Ariana Guericke. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Mitchell and Milton Brakus and two sisters, Rachel Brakus and Audrey Hay.

There will be a time of visitation and viewing on Saturday, Feb. 7, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington. A funeral will take place at 11 a.m. at Fern Hill Funeral Home’s Chapel on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. Burial will follow at Fern Hill Cemetery in Aberdeen. A reception will follow in the Dorothy Mann Reception Hall at Fern Hill Funeral Home.

