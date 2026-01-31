Lifetime Grays Harbor resident William Jurasin peacefully passed away on Jan. 6, 2026, with his beloved wife Debbie at his side. Also known as “Bill, “Sweet William,” “Wild Bill,” and “Popsie,” he was born on April 11, 1948, to Philip and Mary Jurasin of Central Park. He married Linda Romine of Hoquiam in 1970. They were married 13 years and had a son and daughter. In 1986, he married Debbie Fiddler of Westport and gained another daughter and son. He has three grandchildren.

Bill graduated from Weatherwax High School in 1966. He started going to the Longshore Hall beginning as a Casual right out of high school. In 1976, at barely 10 years in the union, he was the youngest person to be promoted to Foreman on the entire West Coast. He retired from the waterfront on April Fool’s Day of 2004.

He built his “shop” with the help of family and friends, spending countless hours working on numerous projects. He lovingly dedicated years to building his castle for his family to call home. He was a master woodcrafter and finish carpenter building projects for local boats, friends and family. His friend Vern Heikkila nicknamed his shop “The New Croation Workshop,” as a nod to his Croatian heritage.

He loved hunting, fishing, handloading/reloading, camping, clam digging, and smoking fish. His favorite hunting trips were to Big Sky country Montana with his friends including Roger Ainsworth and his son-in-law Leonard Sunde. An avid storyteller and prankster, he loved to reminisce stories of renegade coworkers, rambunctious friends, and infamous party shenanigans.

He is survived by his wife Debbie of Westport; brother, Tom (Linda) of Chicago, Theresa Sunde of Westport; Steve (Ronda) Yahn of Ocosta; Mandy Jurasin of Portland and three grandchildren: Ryan Yahn of Lacey, Mikayla Sunde of Dallas, Texas, and Nathan Yahn of Shelton. He was preceded in death by his son Matt in 1994. He also leaves behind many friends and former coworkers and the boys who came of age in our house who still call him “Popsie.”

The family would like to thank you for your kind words and support. A celebration of life will be held this summer; the details will be announced later. Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.