William Dan MacKay, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home on June 1, 2025, at the age of 72. He was born on July 10, 1952, in Olympia, Washington, to parents Angus and Viola MacKay. Dan had an older sister, Kathleen Ann MacKay (Vaughn). Dan was raised in Elma, Washington, and attended the Seventh Day Adventist Church as a child with his family. He attended Elma High School and graduated in 1970. In 1971, Dan followed the love of his life, Kathleen Ann Koch, to Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Dan attended Fox Valley Technical School in Wisconsin and received his welding certificate.

Dan and Kathleen were married in Washington on Jan. 1, 1973. This marriage began and ended with a fairytale love between best friends.

After returning from Washington, Dan put his degree to use and started working for Manitowoc Crane Company. During his time in Wisconsin, it was there that his loyalty to his beloved Green Bay Packers was born. He admired the culture, the fans, the players, and the coaches.

They eventually moved back to Elma in 1975 and made Elma their home, and that’s when Dan started working for Vaughan Company as a welder. In the fall of 1976, Dan and Kathleen welcomed their twin daughters, Leslie and Laura, who were born in Olympia, Washington.

In 1980, Dan began attending the Seventh-day Adventist Church with his wife and young daughters, and soon after, Dan and his wife, Kathleen, were baptized.

In 2001, Dan and Kathleen purchased their second home, a quaint cabin at North River. After Dan retired from Vaughan Company in 2007, he enjoyed spending time at the cabin with his family and friends. Dan had a wonderful group of friends; most of his friends became an extension of his family. Dan had a love for music, whether he was listening, dancing, or singing along. Music was his way of expressing himself.

Dan became a grandfather in 2002 and again in 2009. Dan’s pride and joy were his grandsons; he took them fishing, attended numerous school and sporting events, and was an amazing role model.

Dan is preceded in death by his parents and sister. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen; his daughters, Leslie MacKay and Laura MacKay (Herron); son-in-law, Edison Herron; and his two grandsons, Teddy Ray Middleton Jr. and Benjamin Dan Herron.

Please join us as we come together to honor and celebrate the life of William Dan MacKay on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 2 p.m. at 2310 North River Road, Cosmopolis, Washington. We will share memories, stories, and the moments that we shared together.