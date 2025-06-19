William “Bill” Weaver, 92, passed away peacefully at his home in Ephrata, Washington on June 11, 2025.

Bill was born on Nov. 21, 1932, in Covina, California to Frederick and Sue Weaver. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he proudly served his country for four years. Following his military service, Bill enrolled at the University of Washington.

In 1957, he married the love of his life, Shirley Collett. The couple made their home in Montesano, Washington, where they raised their family. Bill worked for Weyerhaeuser Timber Company until his retirement in 1992. After retiring, he and Shirley moved to Soap Lake, Washington, where he became a member of the Soap Lake Baptist Church.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife Shirley and their six children: Judith Tubbs, Jeri (Richard) D’Aprile, Joy (Jerry) Felton, Jackie (Russ) Peterson, Jim (Karla) Weaver, and Loralyn (Phillip) Watson. He was a proud grandfather to 22 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. He is also remembered fondly by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother Ira Weaver, his sister Esther McKinney, and two grandchildren.

Bill’s life was marked by devotion to his family, faith, and community. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service will be held at Soap Lake Baptist Church on June 28, 2025, at 1 p.m.