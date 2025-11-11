William “Bill” O. Sweatman passed away at home while surrounded by his family on Oct. 28, 2025.

William “Bill” O. Sweatman passed away at home while surrounded by his family on Oct. 28, 2025. Bill was born in Carlisle, Washington, to William Oscar and Pearl (Bowman) Sweatman on Nov. 27, 1929. He graduated from Moclips High School in 1948.

After graduation, he worked for the Washington State Forestry Department. In 1951, he was drafted by the United States Army and served in the Korean War before his discharge in 1953. He married Anne Christine Jonassen in Montesano, Washington on Nov. 10, 1954. He then went to work for ITT Rayonier, operating a road grater.

In 1962, he started his own company, Sweatman Trucking, which he ran until Oct. 21, 2025. He enjoyed his work, as well as car racing and spending time with his family.

Bill is survived by his wife of 72 years, Anne Sweatman of Neilton, Washington; daughters Susan (Ron) Camus of Olympia and their children Kyle, Lynsie, Karlye, Mikel, and Tyler; Cindy (Dale) Sundstrom and their children, Kelsey, Kami, and Katie; son William “Tom” (Jeri) Sweatman and their children, Christi, Kaylee, and Cory; as well as 21 great-grandchildren, to whom he was affectionately known as “Grandpa Bump.”

He is preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Pearl Sweatman and son in-law Dale Sundstrom.

A private memorial service will be held on Thanksgiving Day, which would have also been Bill’s 96th birthday.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary.