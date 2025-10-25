William “Bill” Edward Nelson, 83, passed away Aug. 14, 2025. He was born on July 22, 1942, in Aberdeen, Washington, to Virginia (Kelley) Nelson and Luther Monroe Nelson.

Bill is survived by his wife, Kristi Nelson, and his three children: Kristin DeLyn (Nelson) Manley, Timothy Nelson, and Sue Moore. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends who loved him dearly.

For most of his career, Bill worked as a head millwright at Evan’s Products in Aberdeen. Known for his dedication and skill, he took great pride in his work. In the mid-1980s, Bill retired earlier than planned due to the challenges of Multiple Sclerosis. Despite this, he continued to face life with courage and an unwaveringly positive attitude.

Bill had a deep love for his home, which he built in 1968 alongside a friend. He also took tremendous joy in caring for his yard, working outside each day until his hospitalization. His determination and love for simple pleasures in life inspired everyone who knew him.

Although he faced great challenges, Bill never allowed MS to define him. He was a fighter, a family man, and a source of strength. His legacy lives on through his children, his beloved wife Kristi, and the many friends whose lives he touched.

Bill will be remembered for his resilience, his devotion to his family, and the warmth he shared with those around him. He will be greatly missed.