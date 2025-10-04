Wayne Edward White, 76, passed away suddenly on Sept. 9, 2025 at his home on Bainbridge Island.

Born in Aberdeen on Feb. 1, 1949 to Glen and Mabel White, Wayne was raised in Montesano’s Wynooche Valley and graduated a proud Bulldog in 1967, earning eight high school varsity letters in football, wrestling and track.

Raised along the banks of the Wynooche, Wayne was an avid fisherman from the time he could hold a pole. No fisherman who appeared on the gravel bar across the river from the Whites’ home ever escaped his notice and, during the summer months when the seasonal bridge spanned the river, none ever failed to receive a visit from him. Gregarious and outgoing, Wayne accumulated friends everywhere he went throughout his life.

Freely roaming the Wynooche Valley with his family, no deer season during Wayne’s youth ever passed without his tag being filled. Isolated from other kids their age, Wayne and his older brother Darrel were constant companions and freely roamed field and forest together peeling bark, picking blackberries, trapping, hunting and fishing.

At age 18 Wayne became a Sprinkler Fitter and in 1971 he married Mary Norlin of Wenatchee. From 1972 to 1975 he served in the United States Army where he was promoted to an E-5 immediately out of boot camp at Fort Ord and was made a drill instructor. He also served at Fort Polk, Fort Leavenworth and Fort Lewis as a plumber.

Following military service Wayne returned to the Seattle area where he lived in Ballard for many years working as a journeyman Sprinkler Fitter and participating in soccer, sailing and skiing.

Along with lifelong pal Murry Fiander, Wayne purchased a 30 foot Scampi “the Windswept” and, in 1979, they won the Swiftsure and City of Victoria Trophy. Wayne also raced twice in the Trans Pacific Los Angeles to Hawaii Yacht Race.

Wayne loved Lake Chelan and spent many wonderful days with family and friends on the lake and at a cabin that he shared with friends in Stehekin.

Wayne was an incredible cook and enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf and following his retirement traveled extensively around the world.

He was preceded in death by his father Glen W. White and his long term partner in life Leigh Ann Collings Tift. He is survived by his 100-year-old mother Mabel Caldwell and his brother Darrel (Linda) White of Montesano; his sons David (Heather) White and Ryan (Helen) White; three grandchildren; Sage, Ryder and Madeline White all of Olympia, an uncle Vern (Phyllis) Hill of Yuba City, California, an aunt Sharon Kay Phillips of Morton, his stepdaughter Callie (Kyle) Getty and stepson Ben (Destalia) Tift of Bainbridge and many cousins including Rex Andersen of Westport, Bob (Janet) Passmore of Mill Creek, Pat (Kathy) Passmore of Tumwater, Brandy Durbin and Lauren Garlinghouse of Lacey, Dena Niemi of Glenoma and numerous others out of state.

Wayne will always be remembered for his courage and loyalty and could always be depended upon to lend a hand to a friend or family member in need.

A celebration of life will be held in Wayne’s honor on Bainbridge Island at a time to be announced.