Walter Eugene WeedAug. 2, 1928 – Sept. 23, 2025

Walter Eugene Weed was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, second son of Junius and Leona Weed.

The family moved to the Northwest in 1942 for work. Walter graduated from Highline High School in 1946. He was not eligible for the military so he enrolled in Edison Vocational college where he studied Engineering. Then in 1947 he started working for Boeing and retired in 1989.

His family lived in Minnesota for a time and that is where he met his future wife Elone Humphrey. They corresponded until they married in 1950 and settled in Seattle. Their first home was a houseboat on Lake Union until they started a family and then moved to the Des Moines area. Walter’s Aunt and Uncle had a cabin on Vashon that the family would visit on weekends. They then decided this was a good place to raise their family. They bought a house in Dockton in 1961 and raised their four children. Walter commuting every day to Boeing with a number of other Vashon people starting their own van commute group. In 1979 he and Elone were transferred to Germany with Boeing for a short time before returning.

After retiring in 1989. They built their home on property they bought in the late ‘70s in Ocean Shores, Washington. They moved there in 1991. There they became very active in the community. From Crime Watch with the police department to helping get the Interpretive Center reopened and volunteering as docents.

Walter and Elone were married for 69 years before her passing in 2019. He stayed in Ocean Shores and kept active in the community until 2024 when he started slowing down, and it was harder to take care of himself.

The family moved him back to Vashon the end of July 2025 right before his 97th birthday.

He was preceded in death by his wife Elone, and his parents Junius and Leona Weed.

He is survived by his older brother JP Weed, his four children Cindy Grenville (Quinten), Nancy Weed, Mike Weed (Terri) and Bill Weed (Lorren. his niece Debbie Weed, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The family will have a Celebration of Life Dec. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Galilean Lutheran Church, 824 Ocean Shores Blvd.