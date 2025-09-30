Vivian Lou LeMaster died peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, at St. Peter’s Hospital in Olympia, Washington.

Vivian was born on April 24, 1935, in Sacramento, California to Gordon and Mabel (Sharp) Carroll. She spent most of her life in Grays Harbor County. She graduated from Weatherwax High School in 1953 and was a bookkeeper for most of her career, except when she was running Viv’s Café at Copalis Crossing.

Vivian is survived by three daughters: DeAnne (companion Michael) Bair-Ragus of Aberdeen, Washington, Lauri Ragus of Graham, Washington and Julie Ragus of Elma, Washington; four grandchildren: Grant (Kate) Klein, Alexandra Bertucci, Samuel Bertucci and Jake Zwarun; three great-grandchildren: Theodore William Bertucci, Mayla Vivian Bertucci, and Carmen Klein Reizner, and a very special friend Leslie Stephens. Vivian was preceded in death by her parents and her three siblings, Calvin Edward Carroll, Donald Rae Carroll and Phyllis Marie Shellgren.

There will be a celebration of life for Vivian in the spring on the Hood Canal. She will be remembered as fun, loving, kind and we will always remember her laugh!

A message of condolence or of a memory can be left for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, WA.