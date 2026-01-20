Virginia E. Betrozoff, age 83, passed away on Jan. 12, 2026, at Trinity Care Home in Tumwater, Washington. She was born on Jan. 21, 1942, at the Riverview Clinic and was a lifelong resident of Raymond, Washington. Virginia graduated from Raymond High School in 1961 and attended DeWitt’s Beauty College. She worked at The Willapa Harbor Hospital for 13 years. Her parents were Wade C. Hampton and Ora Belle Hampton.

Virginia married Walter R. Betrozoff on June 9, 1977. He died on Sept. 9, 2008. They were married for 31 years.

She is survived by three daughters: Tanya Brown and husband Alan Brown, Kim Grabski and husband Bob Grabski, and April Whitaker and husband Aaron Whitaker. She has two granddaughters, Rachel Brown and Paige McCarte (Tanya) and one great-granddaughter, Bailey McCarte. She has two grandsons, Adrien Whitaker and Alden Whitaker (April). She also has a stepdaughter, Echo Betrozoff and two stepgrandsons, Brandon and Bradley, and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Mason and Brooklynn.

Virginia has one surviving brother, Vollie Hampton and his wife Betty. Siblings that have passed were: Della, Gordon, Gertie, Ray, Jean, Frank, Claude and Lynn.

Virginia enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her family. One of her favorite treats was a coffee at Starbucks.

Arrangements are being handled by Bayview Funeral Home and at her request there will be no funeral. She would like donations made to Harbor Home Health or The Raymond Ambulance Fund.

Lastly, many thanks to the caring and dedicated staff at Trinity Care Home for taking good care of our mother for so many years.