Tommy ‘Tom” Frye passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Sept. 2, 2025 at Mason General Hosptial following a long battle with strokes and dementia.

Tom was born April 12, 1955, in Forks, Washington to Vernon Eugene Frye and Mary Ann Frye (Raubauch).

In his working life, Tom was a commercial fisherman out of Alaska. Later in life he drove truck for various companies before retiring from Rabeys Trucking in 2019.

He was an avid outdoorsman for most of his life, with the walls of his family home adorned with his taxidermy trophies.

In 1986 Tom married Lorie King of Aberdeen. The two later separated.

Tapping into his creative side later in life, Tom loved to build special things out of wood for family members. Many items such as rolling pins, kitchen tables and fireplace mantles have become treasured family heirlooms.

Nothing brought him more joy then riding up and down the hill on the quad with two of his granddaughters, or being led down every isle at the Dollar Tree store.

Tom’s quick wit and sense of humor will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his daughters; Tracy Frye, Sheena Butterfield and Nicole (David) Gleeson and a son Thomas Frye. He has seven grandchildren.

Additionally he is survived by five sisters; Julie Rasler, Dianne (Pat) Pierce, Connie (Joe) Stacie, Lorie (Randy) Mittge and Mary-Beth Sorensen; and too many cousins, nieces and nephews to count. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Carol Calkins.

There will be no funeral at Tom’s request. There will be a celebration of life on Oct. 4. Please contact family for details of the potluck style celebration.