Regretfully I had to bid farewell to my wonderful uncle Timothy Neet, who left us peacefully in his sleep last week just before his 69th birthday.

Regretfully I had to bid farewell to my wonderful uncle Timothy Neet, who left us peacefully in his sleep last week just before his 69th birthday.

He was born June 4, 1956, to Gayle and Roselyn “Olson” Neet (both deceased) and had four other siblings, Denny Neet (the eldest), Jared Neet (his closest brother and neighbor this last decade), his baby brother Andy Neet (deceased) and his sister Sylva “Neet” Jurasin (deceased). He leaves a large loving family behind.

He was an extraordinary individual, blessed with a sharp mind, a kind heart, a gentle soul and a need for speed when he was younger. His willingness to lend a helping hand whenever needed was truly inspiring, as long as you didn’t ask him to speak in public. He used to love to ride motorcycles and street bikes, was very shy and kept to himself mostly, but had a brilliant engineering mind, a big heart, loved to read, work with computers and was even working on his own fiction novel in his spare time.

I will always treasure the memories of his bright smile and infectious chuckle, which I made it a point to bring out every time we spoke. May his reunion with his Mother, Father, brother and sister be a joyous celebration. Though he will be deeply missed, his legacy of kindness and compassion will continue to inspire us all.