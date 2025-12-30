Thomas Frank PaulSept. 23, 1925 – Nov. 9, 2025

With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Thomas “Tom” Paul, a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He died peacefully at his home in Seattle on Nov. 9, 2025, at the age of 100.

Born in Aberdeen, Washington on Sept. 23, 1925, to Thomas and Loretta Paul, Tom discovered his lifelong love of the water as a young boy when he joined the Sea Scouts. That passion later guided him into a distinguished career as a maritime lawyer.

As a teenager, Tom worked as a deckhand on the local dredge, helping keep the shipping channel navigable for vessels arriving from the Pacific. After graduating from Aberdeen High School in 1942, Tom enlisted in the military at age 17. He served honorably during World War II and survived the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945, landing on the island with the Fourth Marine Division in the first wave.

Returning home, Tom attended Washington State College (now Washington State University), where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology in 1951. It was there he met Dolores, his devoted wife of 66 years, with whom he shared a lifetime of love and partnership until her passing in 2016.

Tom’s early career included service as a police officer in Aberdeen before pursuing his true calling as a lawyer. He earned his Juris Doctor (J.D.) from the University of Washington in 1957, where he was a member of the Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity. In 1958, he passed the Washington State Bar and began practicing maritime law at the firm that would eventually become Legros, Buchannan & Paul. Over the years, he was also admitted to the Oregon and Alaska State Bars, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Respected for his skill, integrity, and unwavering work ethic, Tom built a reputation as an accomplished litigator. Within the maritime community, he was admired not only as a colleague but as a “legend.” His career spanned more than 65 years, leaving an indelible mark on the profession he loved — one that allowed him to see the world and forge lifelong friendships across oceans.

Above all, Tom was loved for his generous spirit, his sharp wit, and the way he made everyone around him feel valued.

Tom is survived by his children, Pamela Rotunna, Peggy Paul, and Tom Paul Jr. (Casandra); his siblings, Kenneth Paul and Marlene Kendziora; and many extended family members.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at 1 p.m. in the Rainier Room at The Rainier Club, 820 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104. Friends, family, colleagues, and all who knew Tom are invited to join in honoring his remarkable life.

A short video honoring Tom’s life can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/Tdvrr174YSM