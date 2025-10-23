Terexa Roxana Nava Martinez, born on July 3, 1965, in Columbia, Missouri, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends on Sept. 27, 2025, in Olympia, Washington at the age of 60.

She is lovingly remembered by her children, Jessica (Jason) Stewart and Eli (CJ) Mudgett; her father Stewart Neifert, and her brother Stewart “Butch” Neifert, as well as her cherished grandchildren, Maddison, Kirsten, Jackson, Alison and Auden; her nephews and nieces, Anthony Galvan, Alex Galvan, Andy Neifert, Mitchell Staggs, Destiny Contreras-Neifert, and Joselyn Delamater-Neifert.

Terexa was preceded in death by her mother,Helen Johnson, and her sister Valorie Galvan.

Terexa was a woman of strong faith, and her relationship with Jesus was evident in everything she did. She was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, aunt, and grandmother — known for her kind heart, joyful laugh, and unwavering spirit.

Terexa earned an Associate of Arts Degree with an emphasis in Accounting from Grays Harbor College, and she had a remarkable work ethic. Terexa found joy in arts and crafts and bingo. She passionately dedicated much of her life to serving others through volunteer work. She volunteered at her church, Elma Christian Missionary Alliance, focusing on children and youth ministries such as AWANAs and CMAx, as well as at the Elma Senior Center (for 3 years), several daycares (20+ years), and the Elma PTA (10 years). She was always eager to lend a helping hand wherever one was needed.

Despite facing health challenges and undergoing dialysis for 25 years, Terexa held an unshakable faith in her heavenly Father. Each time she entered the hospital, she made sure to have a frog nearby – her cherished reminder to “Forever Rely on God.” Her life was a testament to resilience, compassion, and unconditional love for her family, friends, and community. Terexa will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.