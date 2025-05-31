Teresa “Tess” Marie Tyler, 66, born May 1, 1958, passed away April 25, 2025 from pancreatic cancer.

Her mother, Shirley Kramer, raised her on the Harbor.

She was a bartender at a few local taverns but enjoyed her time at the Pourhouse the most.

Later she became an in home caregiver.

She enjoyed flying kites and gardening.

She was loved by many, and is survived by brother Bill Parker, his children Kyle, Karah and Annessa; son Travis Ritchie, his kids Ethan and Amelia; uncles Skip and Chills Kramer along with numerous cousins.

He was proceeded in death by her mother Shirley, and daughter Kelly.

A potluck celebration of life will be Monday, June 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Northwest Passage in South Aberdeen.

Special thanks to Dick Lantz for always being there for her over the years and to Annie for taking care of her in her last few months.