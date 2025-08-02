Teresa Loraine Richardson (Fuller)May 13, 1963 – July 24, 2025

With hearts full of sorrow but gratitude for her life, we announce the passing of Teresa Loraine Richardson, age 63, on July 24, 2025, in Olympia, Washington.

With hearts full of sorrow but gratitude for her life, we announce the passing of Teresa Loraine Richardson, age 62, on July 24, 2025, in Olympia, Washington. Born on May 13, 1963, in Sacramento, California, Teresa lived a life full of grace, laughter, and unwavering love for her family and faith.

Teresa was a devoted mother to her five children: Allyse Backman, Jacuelyn Matherly, Jeremy Williams, Krisi Ross, Jake Richardson, and Jessica Richardson, as well as a proud grandmother to 16 adoring grandchildren who brought her endless joy.

She is reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband, Don Richardson, her cherished mother Vivian Johnson, and father Floyd Fuller.

Teresa’s passions were simple yet profound — she found beauty in the everyday: crafting with care, hosting family gatherings and game nights filled with laughter, cooking delicious meals (and binge-watching the Cooking Channel), and enjoying a good mystery on the ID Channel. Her faith was the cornerstone of her life; she loved attending church and participating in Bible study, always eager to grow closer to God.

Above all, Teresa will be remembered for her selflessness. She gave everything she had to everyone around her, showing up with compassion, humor, and strength. She was deeply caring, kind, funny, and God-fearing — the kind of person who made everyone feel at home in her presence. She truly was all-around amazing.

Her legacy lives on in the hearts of all who were lucky enough to know her.