Talmadge Candler (TC) Parker30 Dec. 1934 — 9 Sept. 2025

The family and friends of TC Parker marked the passing of a kind, caring gentleman with a fine sense of humor and a hallmark laugh that lets all know he is there. An archer, hunter, and fisherman, he enjoyed many outdoor activities. TC was a loving husband, father and grandfather who cherished his family and the time they spent together and also had many rich and long-lasting friendships. In a brief period of illness, TC lost his race against cancer on 9 September 2025. It was a short sprint in which he was behind from the start and never had a chance to fight.

Born 30 December 1934 in Whittier North Carolina to Troy and Ruby (Gunter) Parker, the family moved to Washington state when he was six years old. They lived variously in Elma and at Railroad Camp and settled in Hoquiam where Talmadge attended Hoquiam public schools.

On completing high school, he joined the military, serving short stints in the US Naval Reserve and US Air Force, with the majority of his 21-year career in the US Marine Corps, which he loved dearly. TC was stationed at Camp Pendleton, California; Marine Corps Base Kaneohe, Hawaii; Camp LeJeune, North Carolina and (during his Air Force hitch) at Madison, Wisconsin. He served in Okinawa, Japan, and Vietnam. Designated a Radio Operator/Radio Chief, he was assigned to a Force Reconnaissance unit. He retired from the Marines at the rank of Staff Sergeant 30 April 1975.

Talmadge married Dixie Parker, and they raised three children together — Debbie Christensen, Richard Parker, and Melinda Helberg. The marriage ended in divorce, and in 1978 he married Linda (Warren) Parker. Linda and TC traveled together to meet the requirements of her service in the US Navy, seeing assignments in Washington state, California, Hawaii, Guam, Washington, D.C. and Florida. Their joint passion was competitive archery, which they pursued at all those locations and at state, national, and international levels, taking them to Australia and to England for World Field Archery Championship tournaments.

TC has six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Talmadge was preceded in death by both his parents, his sister Helen Hegg, and his daughter Debbie. He is survived by daughter Melinda and son Richard, and his wife of 47 years Linda.

A committal service will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7, at Tahoma National Cemetery.