Suzanne Lee ‘Sue’ McKown, 78, resident of Ocean Shores, died April 13, 2025, at her home in Ocean Shores.

Sue was born in Glendale, California to Charles and Alice (Souther) Mundy on Jan. 31, 1947. She was married to John Bryce McKown, and they had moved to Ocean Shores 35 years ago.

Sue is survived by her husband John McKown; a son, Brian Ozee of Illinois; three daughters: Beverly of Nevada, Donna Emonns of California and Debbie Ozee of Illinois; and a brother Kenny Mundy of South Carolina.

There will be no services.

Cremation arrangements by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington