Susan LehingerDec. 3, 1934 — Dec. 31, 1925

Our loved one passed peacefully at home on Dec. 31, 1925, in Aberdeen Washington, surrounded by family over her last days.

Susan E. Lehinger (Thames, 91 years old), was born in Grannis, Arkansas on Dec. 3, 1934. She was the 13th of 14 children born to Richard E. and Rhoda J Thames. Her father was a minister and he was very much part of the development of her values in life.

Susan is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers and sisters, her husband of 64 years Alfred L. Lehinger (2012), and by her daughter Debra Myatt (2014).

Susan is survived by her children, Scott (wife Pamela), Sheila, Valerie (Munn), Cass (wife Kathleen), Katje (Hansen) and her husband Troy, Pamela (Finley), Julie Fielding.

She was very proud of her 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Susan was a much loved mother, grandmother and a friend and mentor to many.

Her husband Al encouraged her to get involved in politics, working for John F Kennedy’s campaign in 1960. She also worked for Tom Foley’s upset victory in 1965, and continued to work on his campaigns to keep him in office. Susan met Bobby Kennedy in 1966 at the rally at Spokane Community College and became the Spokane campaign manager for his campaign.

Upset by Bobby Kennedy’s death and a bit discouraged, she left active politics — though never failed to call us to remind us to vote at every election when we were of voting age.

Susan married young and did not graduate from high school. Her husband Al encouraged and supported her return to school. She earned a GED and went on to earn seven graduate degrees. These included three Bachelors, 3 Masters Degrees and a Ph.D. Her last Master Degree was achieved at age 70. She attended EWU, WSU and Gonzaga.

She worked with children at Juvenile hall, with pregnant unwed mothers, with foster children and with disabled children and families.

She taught at Flathead Valley Community College, taught for two universities and worked as an editor for a book publishing university. She retired first in 1998 as a psychologist, and retired a second time (at age 80) as a university professor.

After retirement she still worked with parents of disabled children and assisted Ph.D students with their dissertations.

She lived her life trying to encourage and respect people, regardless of gender, race, age or disability. This she tried to pass on through example to her family. She had an impact on many lives as a woman, mother, grandmother, friend, and to those she met in day to day life. Some of her final words to us a Christmastime were “remember that empathy, love and kindness are more important than anything in his life” — which she said multiple times knowing that she had little time left.

Her memorial will be held in Spokane, Washington in the spring, when she is laid to rest with her husband Al. The date of the memorial will be published and posted prior to that time. You are welcome to post messages at www.harrisonfamilymortuary.com. Please give to your local Union Gospel Mission instead of sending flowers.